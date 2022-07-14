New series 'Reginald the Vampire' and 'Chucky' Season 2 will premiere October 5 on SYFY

Killer dolls and self-conscious vampires on the same day!

Clear your schedules for the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 5, people! SYFY has officially announced that Season 2 of Chucky (airing concurrently on the USA Network) and the brand-new original series Reginald the Vampire will both premiere back-to-back on that particular date between 9 and 10 p.m. EST, respectively.

Chucky's sophomore outing picks up in the wake of the killer doll's plan to invade the nation's childrens hospitals. The titular play-thing with a love of stabbing is out for revenge against those he holds responsible: Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and even his ex-paramour, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly). "Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"

Series creator and showrunner Don Mancini (curator of the entire Chucky franchise) serves as an executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. CP, a division of Universal Studio Group, co-produces.

Reginald the Vampire stars Spider-Man vet Jacob Batalon as the fanged protagonist who struggles to find a sense of belonging in a society populated by glamorous and vain blood-suckers. He can't be with the girl he loves, he's mercilessly bullied at work by his manager, and to top things off, a vampire chieftain wants him dead. Despite all of these obstacles, Reginald soon learns that he's got a few unrecognized talents of his own.

Marguerite Hanna (Ashley Weeks) Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), Em Haine (Fargo), Aren Buchholz (Supernatural), Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), and Georgia Waters (Siren) co-star.

Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson are executive producers. Based on the series of Fat Vampire novels penned by Johnny B. Truant, the show is co-produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films, and Cineflix Studios.

Check out the first piece of key art for Reginald below:

Reginald the Vampire Key Art Banner Photo: SYFY

Remember: the action for both Chucky Season 2 and Reginald the Vampire begins Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EST!

