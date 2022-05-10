SYFY reveals programming slate of new, returning series like 'Resident Alien' and 'Reginald the Vampire'

How many networks can call themselves a one-stop shop for science fiction, horror, and fantasy? SYFY is covering all the genre bases with its upcoming slate of television programming, which includes returning shows like Resident Alien (the second half of Season 2 will air later this year), Chucky (the sophomore outing arrives on SYFY and USA this fall), and SurrelEstate (a second season of which is slated to drop next year). A pair of new shows — The Ark and Reginald the Vampire — are also on the horizon.

The brain child of Dean Devlin (co-writer of sci-fi classics like Stargate and Independence Day), The Ark takes place 100 years in the future aboard a space-faring vessel carrying humanity's last hope of survival. When a catastrophic incident results in hundreds of casualties, the survivors must band together in order to complete their journey to another planet. Devlin is co-showrunner with Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Both serve as executive producers with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve are producers.

Now filming in Serbia, the show boasts a cast made up of Christie Burke (Maid), Richard Fleeshman (Deep Heat), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones), Stacey Read (Aneni), Ryan Adams, Christina Wolfe (Batwoman), Shalini Peiris (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Miles Barrow (The Peripheral), Pavle Jerinić (The Outpost), and Tiana Upcheva (The Outpost), and Lisa Brenner (The Patriot).

Reginald the Vampire, on the other hand, stars Spider-Man vet Jacob Batalon as the titular blood-sucker: Reginald Andres. He's an outcast in a society full of beautiful and vain vampires — rebuffed by the girl he loves, mercilessly bullied at work, and targeted by a murderous vampire chieftain. Fortunately, the character soon comes to discover a host of unrecognized powers that'll make others stand up and take notice. Mandela Van Peebles (Jigsaw) and Em Haine (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) co-star.

Based on the series of books written by Johnny B. Truant, Reginald the Vampire hails from executive producers Harley Peyton (Chucky), Jeremiah Chechik (Helix), Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam (Motive), Brett Burlock (Wynonna Earp), and Peter Emerson (Tehran). Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films, and Cineflix Studios are co-producers.

If you're in the market for some feature-length goodness, be sure to tune in for Bring it On: Cheer or Die. A spine-tingling twist on the fan favorite cheerleading franchise, the film (premiering this October) follows a cheer squad whose members start to disappear after they decide to hold a secret practice session at an abandoned school on Halloween.

Rebekah McKendry (All the Creatures Were Stirring) and Dana Schwartz (Noble Blood podcast) wrote the screenplay, working off a screen story by Alyson Fouse (Bring It On: Fight to the Finish). Beacon partners Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons are executive producers. Griff Furst (You Might be the Killer) produces, with Tony Gonzalez and C. Eve Stewart (Tales from the Hood 3) on board as co-producers. Gonzalez also takes up choreographer duties, a role he's enjoyed with the Bring it On series for almost two decades.

The complete first seasons for Resident Alien, Chucky, and SurrealEstate can be found on Peacock or the SYFY app.