Samantha Morton's Alpha returns in first teaser trailer for AMC's 'Tales of the Walking Dead' anthology

Resurrection isn't just for zombies anymore in AMC's first teaser trailer for the Tales of the Walking Dead anthology (premiering next month). Despite being killed and beheaded by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Season 10 of the main series, Samantha Morton's Alpha will return for what looks to be a standalone adventure set during her pre-Whisperer days on the road with her daughter, Lydia.

The other stories from the apocalyptic wasteland — which seem to vacillate between the usual tension and a curious, Zombieland-esque sense of levity — will feature turns from TWD newcomers like Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jesse T. Usher (The Boys), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion), Anthony Edwards (Top Gun), Jillian Bell (Godmothered), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), and Embeth Davidtz (Old).

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer behind the entire Walking Dead brand, serves as an executive producer on on the small screen project alongside showrunner Channing Powell (a veteran writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead).

“This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we’ve told before," Gimple said in a statement when the anthology was officially green-lit last fall. “I’m thrilled to be Channing’s consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV.”

"I started as a fan of The Walking Dead and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spinoffs," added Powell. "That’s nuts and I’m so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled, and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show.”

Comprised of six, one-hour episodes, Tales of The Walking Dead shambles onto AMC and AMC+ one month from today — Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Walking Dead franchise will have a major undead presence at San Diego Comic-Con next week with a pair of panels in the legendary Hall H. Click here for our rundown of the pop culture events we can't wait to check out!

If you're looking to satisfy your zombie craving immediately, head over to Peacock and check out the movie that kickstarted the entire genre: George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead. If you're looking' for more horror, the Firestarter remake is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.