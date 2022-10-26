'Nope,' 'Jurassic World,' 'La Brea' & more genre hits lead 2022 People's Choice Award noms

Voting for The People's Choice Awards, the annual ceremony celebrating the year's best film, TV, and music as chosen by the fans, officially opened Wednesday morning, giving viewers everywhere the chance to weigh in before the awards are handed out in December. And as usual, quite a few genre projects were among the nominees.

Jordan Peele's sci-fi adventure Nope, one of the year's most acclaimed films, was among the leading nominees in the 2022 pack, with six nominees included Movie of 2022 and Drama Movie of 2022, and two nominations each for stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, who earned respective nominations for Male Movie Star and Female Movie Star, and will be competing against each other for the Drama Movie Star of 2022 award.

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise's long-awaited return to his fighter pilot classic, is also a major contender with five nominations, including Movie of 2022 and Action Movie of 2022, as well as Male Movie Star nominations for both Cruise and Miles Teller and an extra Action Movie Star nomination for Cruise. Also among the Action Movie Star nominees was Chris Pratt of Jurassic World Dominion, which landed four total nominations including Movie of 2022, Action Movie of 2022, and another Male Movie Star of 2022 nod for Pratt. Other major genre films picking up nods included Thor: Love and Thunder (four nominations), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (four nominations), The Batman (three nominations) and the just-released Black Adam (three nominations).

On the TV side of things, genre was just as well-represented, with major nods going to Stranger Things (four nominations), Obi-Wan Kenobi (three nominations), The Walking Dead (two nominations) House of the Dragon (two nominations), and more. The eight shows competing for the title of The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022 include House of the Dragon, La Brea, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Stranger Things, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Umbrella Academy. To see the complete list of nominees in all categories, head over to the People's Choice Awards website.

You can also use the PCA website (or the widget above) to vote for your favorite movies and shows between now and Nov. 9, with a "Turbo Voting" window in which all submitted votes count twice arriving all day Nov. 1. You can vote on the website by clicking your favorites, or on Twitter by using hashtags to indicate both the category you're voting in and the nominee you're choosing. For more on voting, including voting limits, head to the official rules page.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be broadcast Dec. 6 on NBC and E!.