'The Bad Guys': Toothy predators try to do the right thing in new trailer for DreamWorks animated film

Being bad never looked so good with the official trailer for DreamWorks Animation's next original feature: The Bad Guys. Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell leads the literal pack as the voice of Mr. Wolf, the head of a pack of heist-happy predators: safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master of disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), the muscle Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina).

When they wind up in prison, the team of notorious law-breakers agrees to go straight under the tutelage of the adorable, yet arrogant, Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade). Wolf and his cronies don't mean it, of course — they just don't want to stay behind bars for the rest of their lives and will do anything to avoid being locked up. However, the charade starts to become very real for Mr. Wolf when he realizes the numerous upsides that come with doing the right thing for a change.

Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms), and Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) co-star in undisclosed roles.

Check out the new trailer below:

Based on the best-selling children's book series written by Aaron Blabey (and published by Scholastic), the film was directed by veteran Kung Fu Panda animator Pierre Perifel in his feature-length debut. Damon Ross (a development executive for Trolls and The Boss Baby) and Rebecca Huntley (associate producer on The Boss Baby) serve as producers. Aaron Blabey, Etan Cohen, and Patrick Hughes are executive producers.

"The long arc of the books [has] a George Lucas/Spielbergian feel to it, but mashed up with Tarantino and crime movies and heist movies and all that kind of stuff," Blabey said during a December appearance on the Popcorn Podcast with Leigh and Tim. "All the stuff that's really cool when the kids are fascinated by the iconography of, but often isn't for them. It was just a matter of taking that stuff and hot-wiring it for kids." He went on to say that the movie takes "the DNA of the books and it's become its own thing, but in a really satisfying way. If kids love the books, they're gonna go and see everything they recognize and love, but if you come in cold, you'll hopefully dig the universe just as much."

"The premise of doing an action film — like a heist/action movie — with a twist of [the] dark humor that Tarantino has...of course, the movie turned out not to be dark humor," added Perifel. "It's actually a quite fun movie to watch and a heist movie for children has never been done."

The Bad Guys rolls up to theaters Friday, April 22.

