Blink and you'll miss it: Did you catch the Adam West era Easter egg in 'The Batman'?

It's fitting that a superhero detective neo-noir like The Batman includes some visual clues to Batman's live-action past.

Matt Reeves' Se7en by way of DC Comics take on the Dark Knight is in theaters now, and in a key scene, the movie features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it nod to the campy '60s TV show starring Adam West: The statue bust that conceals the button West's Bruce Wayne would touch to access the Bat poles. (Holy Easter egg hunt, Batman!)

Where can you find the statue?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read further if you have not seen The Batman.

It appears in a scene toward the end of the second act involving Alfred getting some very explosive mail. Before the blast, the statue can be scene screen-left of Alfred. It's not the exact bronze one fans of the Adam West show are familiar with (it looks more like stone) but it is a very close approximation.

And intentional or not, there seem to be a few more subtle visual callbacks to Batman's live-action history, especially in a scene where Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) straddles a prone Batman (Robert Pattinson) while the hero is on the ground and then she proceeds to kiss him in profile. This shot could be a flip of one of the most iconic images from 1992's Batman Returns, where that film's take on Selina Kyle licks Michael Keaton's Batman under some mistletoe.

The film is looking to do solid numbers at the box office this weekend, and we're still discovering all kinds of fun details about Matt Reeves' Bat-reboot. There were fake scenes shot solely to throw fans off the big reveals, to Colin Farrell talking about how the Penguin turned out to be one of the most liberating roles he's ever played.

But The Batman contributes many of its own compelling and unique visuals as well to Batman's big-screen canon, which you can see for yourself this weekend with the movie arriving in theaters.