Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' will be the longest Batman movie ever

Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman movie will clock in at a whopping two hours and 55 minutes, with eight of those minutes belonging to the credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Robert Pattinson-led installment is the longest Batman movie in franchise history – longer than any from the Christopher Nolan trilogy (2005-2012) – and Avengers: Endgame (2019) is the only theatrically-released superhero movie with a heftier runtime at three hours and one minute.

The runtime was revealed after the film was given a PG-13 rating, as studios must deliver a "locked cut" of the movie to the ratings board. (We also got some interesting new intel on the film's plot and tone today.)

Although Endgame is the longest superhero movie released in theaters, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, released directly to HBO Max in 2021, is the longest superhero picture in general, coming in at a ridiculous four hours and two minutes (it’s worthwhile to note that the original theatrical version was a “mere” two hours).

Other notably long superhero movies have been The Dark Knight Rises (2012) at two hours and 45 minutes, Watchmen (2009) at two hours and 43 minutes, The Dark Knight (2008) at two hours and 32 minutes, and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) at two hours and 29 minutes. Most recently, the worldwide sensation Spider-Man: No Way Home clocked in at two hours and 28 minutes – yet has still gone on to rake in more than $1.6 billion at the box office.

Director Matt Reeves is no stranger to long runtimes either. His previous two features, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), are both 130 minutes or longer.

But it’s not like longer runtimes have been limited to superhero movies as of late. Some of 2021’s biggest titles have also found themselves at the north end of 150 minutes. Steven Spielberg’s Golden-Globe winning West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune are both two hours and 36 minutes, while both of Ridley Scott’s films – The Last Duel and House of Gucci – eclipse two hours and 30 minutes. That’s a lot of time spent in your seat.

The Batman is arriving in theaters on Friday, March 4. Until then, you still have time to prepare yourself for your next trip to Gotham.