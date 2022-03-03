‘The Batman’: Zoë Kravitz channeled her inner cat (literally) to prepare for Catwoman role

Getting cast as Catwoman in The Batman probably entails the kind of role research you’d expect: poring over comic books, checking out the sizable archive of awesome past Batman films, and maybe even taking a cue or two from previous actors (like Michelle Pfeiffer) who’ve taken their own turns inside the catsuit.

But hanging out with actual cats? That’s a new one. For The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz, though, embracing that feline feeling to prepare for her role as Catwoman meant doing just that — and then some. Chatting with Jimmy Fallon recently about the lengths she went to get completely into kitty character, Kravitz told The Tonight Show host she even started drinking milk out of bowls to help her find the purr-fect frenemy persona to star opposite Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne aka Batman).

Check it out:

Lapping milk from saucers like a cat — seriously? “I did that!” Kravitz joked. “…I’m method, dude!…I hung out with cats a lot.”

She’s not actually joking about that. Kravitz said that part of her daily prep routine for The Batman literally involved going into a room with “a bunch of cats” and…well, just observing them. Channeling her inner feline by putting in some quality “cat time,” as she called it, was just one of the ways she got up close and purr-sonal with her character's animal inspiration.

“I watched a bunch of cat videos, feline videos — watching them fight,” she said. “And what I was so interested by, was the fact that you can't read their face — at all — which is why I think people are kind of creeped out by them," she explained. "You can't tell what they're going to do…They don't care! They were the hardest thing to control during the shooting. We were doing crazy stunts, and all that was fine. But then, like, getting a cat to stay in one place? Impossible!”

Thanks to a production schedule at the early mercy of COVID-19 delays, it kind of feels impossible that we’ve actually, finally arrived at the eve of The Batman’s hugely-anticipated release. Director Matt Reeves’ dark new take on the Caped Crusader has been nothing short of comic book catnip for early reviewers, and fans everywhere are set to weigh in at last: The Batman debuts in theaters everywhere beginning Friday, March 4.