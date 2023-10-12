The Best Chucky Halloween Costumes To Trick or Treat Like a Real-Life Good Guy Doll

When you love for Chucky is so all-encompassing that you need to be him for Halloween, we've got your costuming options so you can dress to impress.

Let's admit it: this is Chucky's world and we're just along for the ride.

With that in mind, never forget that Halloween is the very best holiday to celebrate the tiny terror by catching up on all of his movies (now on Peacock), watching Season 3 of SYFY and USA Network's Chucky series and then assuming his look for your trick or treat adventures or Halloween parties. Since he's such a big deal, you have options based on how committed you want to go, from the more subtle approach to full-on, getting inside an inflatable Chucky costume and terrorizing your neighborhood (yes, really).

SYFY WIRE has curated a delightfully wicked array of costume options to fit any price point and match your overall ambition to make a Chucky-style statement.

Hot Topic Chucky Hoodie

Chucky Color Block Hoodie Photo: Hot Topic

For those who want to look fashionable with their Chucky appreciation, Hot Topic has this color-block hoodie inspired by the colors of the Good Guys toy company. The front features the Chucky logo, on the back is Chucky's smiling face, with symbols running down each sleeve. There are finger holes to protect against the October chill, front pockets and a drawstring hood. Available in Hot Topic stores or online.

Disguise Chucky Costume

Chucky Adult Costume Photo: Disguise

Disguise costuming has gone all out with this adult-sized, whole body Chucky costume. It includes a full jumpsuit detailed with printed art, faux overalls with a Good Guy logo on the front, striped sleeves and pant cuffs, and heat pressed fabric buttons. It also includes a Chucky half-mask. Available at Party City locations or online.

NECAx Rubies Inflatable Chucky Costume

Chucky Inflatable Costume Photo: NECA

For the pinnacle opportunity to subsume yourself into your Chucky love comes NECA+Rubies' more than life-sized, inflatable Chucky costume. It inflates to over 6-feet tall with included battery-operated fan. Also comes with attached mittens, and attached shoes that inflate to cover the wearer's shoes. Available exclusively via Amazon.

Cakeworthy x Chucky Flannel

Chucky Flannel Photo: Cakeworthy

Protection from the chill, plus a bold Chucky love statement. Cakeworthy's Chucky line features this 100 percent cotton flannel that has an embroidered collar and front pocket details, the classic Good Guys colors, and Chucky’s most iconic quote printed on the back. Available online.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Chucky Sweater

Chucky Cropped Sweater Photo: Universal Orlando Shop

Another stylish choice, this cropped Chucky sweater comes in the color scheme of the Good Guy doll but features the Chucky font and logo emblazoned on the front. Available in the main merchandise stores at the Halloween Horror Nights events at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando. Or you can purchase from the online store until supplies last.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Chucky Romper

Chucky Overalls Romper Photo: Universal Orlando Shop

If your approach is to look like a life-sized Chucky doll, then these Chucky-inspired overalls are the way to go. They feature a middle pocket with Chucky's signature tagline — "Wanna Play?" — embroidered on the front and "I’m your friend 'til the end?" on the back right pocket. It's available in the main merchandise stores at the Halloween Horror Nights events at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando. Or you can purchase online.

Cakeworthy Good Guy Doll Dress

Chucky Good Guy Doll Dress Photo: Cakeworthy

Sometimes, you just want to look cute even when your terrorizing. Cakeworthy offers this Good Guy Doll Dress which features an all-over print of Chucky. This a-line designed, collar dress is flattering for a range of body types. It buttons up the front and is 95 percent Cotton / 5 percent Elastane. Available online.

Cakeworthy Tiffany Flannel

Tiffany Flannel Photo: Cakeworthy

What if you have a deep love for Chucky's partner in crime, Tiffany Valentine? Cakeworthy also has a support costume with this black and white flannel inspired by Tiffany's white wedding dress and black leather jacket. The 100 percent cotton flannel features Tiffany's name embroidered on the collar, her pocket knife in the front pocket, a heart with Chucky's name on the front and “Eat Your Heart Out” printed on the back. Just add the tulle skirt or white wedding sheath to go underneath and you're ready to break some hearts. Available online.

Spirit Halloween Chucky Pet Costume

Chucky Pet Costume Photo: Spirit Halloween

Last but never least, if you're often clutching your four-legged friend for protection while watching horror films, then it's time to formally fold 'em into Chucky's pack! This hilarious Chucky pet costume gives the illusion your pet is the little psychopath coming to get you. Includes the tiny, orange toupee/wig and is machine washable. Available online.

