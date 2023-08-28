Exclusive: Universal Unveils Killer Slate of Chucky-Themed Swag For Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Eating popcorn out of someone else's head is kind of gross, but also something Chucky would totally do.

If you ever wondered what it would be like to eat popcorn out of Chucky's open noggin, then you're in luck.

To celebrate its Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count haunted house built for Halloween Horror Nights 2023, Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are offering up a collection of exclusive merchandise inspired by the knife-loving doll (now star of his own hit TV show on SYFY and USA Network, which returns for a third season this October).

Among the slate of merchandise is a collectable popcorn bucket (priced at $44.99) shaped like the homicidal Good Guy Doll himself and what's more: the eyes light up red in the dark! The bucket also utters three different phrases: "Hey, wanna play?"; "I like to be hugged"; and "Playtime is over!" While the thought of eating snacks out of someone else's empty skull is pretty gross to think about, it's also something Chucky would totally do, right? Very on-brand.

If popcorn isn't your thing, the parks are also offering a limited earring set ($35), necklace ($30), and bracelet ($25). The earring set in particular features the likeness of Chucky's longtime paramour: Tiffany Valentine.

Check out the Chucky-themed swag for Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Photo: Universal Parks

Photo: Universal Parks

Photo: Universal Parks

Photo: Universal Parks

Photo: Universal Parks

When does Halloween Horror Nights start?

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort this coming Friday — Sep. 1 — and runs through Saturday, Nov. 4. Universal Studios Hollywood lets in the ghouls Thursday, Sep. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Here's the official brief for the Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count haunted house:

Inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films, "Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count" casts this killer doll as the star of his very own haunted house for the first time. A true sadistic killer, Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.

You can peruse all ticketing packages right here.

Chucky returns to SYFY and USA Network for its third season on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The latest batch of episodes will shift the setting from New Jersey to the halls of power in Washington, D.C. Is Charles Lee Ray running for president? God help us all!

The complete first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock.