Resident Alien Star Sara Tomko Hails "Stunning" Season 3 Finale

Real talk: Who needs a PR department when you've got Sara Tomko?

How to Watch Watch Resident Alien on SYFY and Peacock.

The principal Resident Alien star behind the beloved character of Asta Twelvetrees is, perhaps, the SYFY show's greatest hype-person. Her latest posts on Instagram concern the Season 3 finale, "Homecoming," which the actress hailed as "no joke," "stunning," and "a great finish to an awesome season." You're not going to get a better review than that!

In addition to voicing her hopes for a Season 4 pick-up, Tomko also tagged Peter Hogan, letting him know she spotted his little cameo in the finale. The co-creator and writer of Dark Horse's Resident Alien comic book upon which the series is based appeared in Episode 8 as one of the computer technicians who loses control of Terry O'Quinn's RoboCop-style Alien Tracker.

In another post, Tomko continued: "My, my — how far we’ve come since this picture shot during the pilot in October 2018. Tonight’s big finish is gonna be epic and leaving room for so much more."

Tomko also showed off a behind-the-scenes video of co-star Alice Wetterlund (D'Arcy Bloom) gearing up for a scene aboard the Greys' mothership, which isn't a spaceship at all, but a secret base inside the Moon!

For More on Resident Alien:

Why Resident Alien Featured an “In Memory” Honor For Kenny Frost in the Season 3 Finale

Resident Alien Star Corey Reynolds Breaks Down Sheriff Mike's Big Revelation in Season 3 Finale

One of Resident Alien's Funniest Season 3 Moments is TikTok's Latest Viral Meme

Resident Alien Star Sara Tomko Praises Season 3 Finale of Hit SYFY Series

How to Watch SYFY's Resident Alien

Want to catch up? All three seasons of Resident Alien, which hold an aggregate and near-perfect score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, are now streaming on Peacock right here!

The Resident Alien fun will continue this summer as Asta and Harry prepare for the birth of their child in a brand-new comic book storyline, subtitled The Book of Life, from Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. Issue #1 hit stands via Dark Horse Wednesday, June 26.