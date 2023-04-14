'The Blacklist': The Troll Farmer disses Red (and his hat) in exclusive clip from final season

An interrogation with Bo Chang — aka The Troll Farmer (played by Aaron Yoo) — heats up in an exclusive clip from this week's new episode of The Blacklist on NBC. The hit series is currently in the midst of its tenth and final season.

In the following sneak peek, you'll see two members of the Task Force, Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) and Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq), attempt to obtain information about Wujing's (Chin Han) next move. Chang, however, refuses to given them what they want, convinced he was set up by Red (James Spader)...and Red's famous hat. Say what you will about Raymond Reddington, but one thing is for certain: the man knows his way around stylish headwear.

Check out the clip now:

The Blacklist Season 10, Episode 8 (Exclusive clip)

“After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath said in a statement last month when NBC confirmed the show would conclude after 10 seasons. "It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious, and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

"It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver, and a crew that always rose to the occasion," added Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming's president of scripted content. "A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular."

New episodes of The Blacklist air on NBC Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET. The first nine seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Episodes 2-6 of the final season of The Blacklist are now available on Peacock.