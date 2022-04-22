'The Blacklist': Avocados collide with cartel leaders in exclusive clip from this week's episode

We may never look at guacamole the same way ever again...

You may never look at guacamole the same way again after tonight's episode of The Blacklist Season 9 on NBC. The creamy condiment made from avocados is a few bucks extra, but what if you were asked to pay for it... with your life?

Ok, maybe that's not the best analogy, but SYFY WIRE does have an exclusive clip from this week's installment, which finds Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison) captured by an avocado-running leader of a cartel who calls himself "El Conejo," which translates into "The Rabbit." Aram's capture prompts the Task Force to turn to Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) for help, while the character "investigates a seemingly impossible heist," reads the official synopsis.

"I don't know the writers do it," Arison said of the show's unpredictable nature during an interview in 2020. "Just when you're like, 'Oh, I think this is what's gonna happen, that's gonna be the twist,' it's different. And I think that's one of the reasons our show works because they're excellent at knowing how to keep pulling the rug out from under [the audience], but in a way that's still believable and true to all the characters. That's probably the thing I like most about being on a long-running series that works as well as this one. Something I've always wanted to do is work on a character that develops ... You want to keep expanding, but you don't want to turn into somebody else."

The Blacklist was officially renewed for a 10th season in February of this year.

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper are executive producers.

Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix co-star alongside Arison and Spader.

Tonight's new episode of The Blacklist premieres on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. Catch up on the most recent episodes this season on Peacock.