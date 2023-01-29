'The Boogeyman': Trailer for Stephen King adaptation makes a strong case for night-lights

The Boogeyman will leave the comfort of its lair under the bed Friday, June 2.

If you thought you had moved past those silly childhood fears of a monster lurking in your closet or underneath the bed, think again.

Director Rob Savage (Host, Dashcam) is here to bring up all those old phobias with the official trailer for his new film — The Boogeyman (out in theaters everywhere this summer). A feature-length adaptation of the Stephen King short story of the same name, the film centers around that amorphous entity single-handedly keeping the night-light industry flush with those Benjamins. King himself posted the trailer on Twitter, with the caption: "Really scary!"

Chris Messina (Birds of Prey) leads the cast as Will, a grieving father and professional therapist who isn't offering much emotional support to his two daughters — Sadie (Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer (Obi-Wan Kenobi's Vivien Lyra Blair) — following the recent death of their mother. When a desperate patient shows up asking for Will's help, he unintentionally makes the grieving family a target of a malevolent being that preys on fear and suffering. Think of it as The Babadook meets Smile.

Watch the trailer below:

"I’m three movies in so I don’t quite know what my stamp is but I developed the script for a couple of years and it felt like I could do something that I hadn’t done before," Savage explained during an interview in early 2022. "It feels very true to King’s voice and to the short story but takes off into a new direction. We built on the mythology in a way that’s very unique."

Written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (co-creators of the A Quiet Place franchise) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan), the cast also features Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), LisaGay Hamilton (Vice), and David Dastmalchian (Dune).

Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (Arrival), and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project) are on board as producers. Beck, Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War), and Robin Meisinger serve as executive producers. Sharing the movie poster on his Instagram page Sunday, Levy wrote: "Think of it as a terrifying snack between Stranger Things seasons..."

Originally slated for an exclusive streaming release on Hulu, The Boogeyman will now arrive on the big screen Friday, June 2.

