'Star Wars' fan spots subtle production error in 'The Book of Boba Fett'

You can take the editing oversights out of the galaxy, but you can't take the galaxy out of the editing oversights.

Remember when a jeans-wearing crew member accidentally made it into Season 2 of The Mandalorian? Yeah... well, turns out that wasn't the last production oversight that would plague the galaxy far, far away. Posting on TikTok, eagle-eyed Star Wars fan @tansolobf2 pointed out a subtle gaffe in the third episode of The Book of Boba Fett during the scene in which Boba's cybernetically-enhanced bodyguards keep tabs on the arriving Pyke Syndicate. "Disney did a oopsie!!" they wrote in the caption, adding: "Disney, c'mon now."

If you pause the episode at the 33:10 mark, you'll come upon a short aerial shot, which reveals one of the buildings in Mos Espa to be nothing more than a hollowed-out wooden structure. While this tiny flub doesn't ruin the illusion by any means, Lucasfilm is sure to remove it now that fans have noticed (after all, "Jeans Guy" didn't last long once members of the audience started to catch on).

Errors both big and small are par for the course on large Hollywood productions with a lot of moving parts. Compound all of the strict pandemic protocols with the tighter turnaround required for television projects, and things like this are bound to slip through the cracks. No one should be surprised that Mos Espa isn't actually a real place. Prior to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the most notable production mistake in recent memory was a wayward coffee cup in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Before the hollow structure became a part of the discourse, however, "Chapter 3: The Steets of Mos Espa" — directed by executive producer Robert Rodriguez — had already come under fire with regards to a previous scene in which the souped-up droid gang chases after Mayor Mok Shaiz's Majordomo (David Pasquesi). Many criticized the pursuit for lacking any thrills or excitement, while others felt that the gang's brightly-colored hover bikes/scooters felt more in line with a Spy Kids film than they did with the world of Star Wars.

“There was nobody going, 'These are the rules.' It was more like me saying, 'This color feels very safe and we want it to feel more dangerous, so can we change it to this color?'” Rodriguez told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the premiere in late December. “And they go, 'These are the colors we've used, so let's try one of these out.' But I can't reveal what ... It'll be evident when you see the show."

Episodes 1-4 of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+. The fifth chapter premieres next Wednesday, Jan. 26.