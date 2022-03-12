'The Boys' are getting superpowers (?!) in Season 3 trailer, June premiere set on Prime Video

The dark and comedically twisted world of The Boys is back in the official teaser trailer for the show's third season on Prime Video.

As expected this footage is chock full of super-powered insanity — from what looks to be our first glimpse at the infamous "Herogasm" episode, to the arrival of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy (an antiquated Captain America-esque relic from World War II), to a highly-choreographed dance sequence, to Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess, to the...wait a second, is Billy Butcher getting super-powers this season?!

Yep, the dude's definitely got laser vision, turning him into the very thing he hates more than anything else on the planet: a no-good Supe. But hey, sometimes, you've gotta fight fire with fire or in this case, Compound V with Compound V. It seems like the character doesn't have much left to lose after losing his wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), at the end of last season.

Billy's clearly gone off the deep end if he's not only willing to not only ingest the dangerous superhero-creating serum, but also let Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) mercilessly break Hughie's (Jack Quaid) arm while he calmly sips a cup of tea. Perhaps it's got something to do with Hughie now working for Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who's got a rather alarming talent for making people's heads explode. Elsewhere, Homelander (Antony Starr) milks a cow because his original source of dairy is...well, you know...

Watch the trailer below:

Season 3, whose first trio of episodes will premiere in early June, has been in production for quite some time and probably would've arrived sooner, had it not been for the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. Filming kicked off in early 2021 and ran for over six months through September. To keep audiences satiated between the long wait between seasons, Amazon produced a number of faux, Fox News-inspired updates from the Vought News Network that filled fans in on the various goings-on of The Boys universe.

Urban teased the trailer drop on Twitter Friday while in character. "You want the Season 3 trailer?" he said in his now-famous cockney accent. "You'll get it...tomorrow! And you're gonna love it."

And love it we do!

Erin Moriarty (Annie/Starlight), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) reprise their characters from the last two seasons.

Speaking with TV Insider at the end of 2021, showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke promised "a lot of madness" with regards to the upcoming episodes.

"It’s not a secret that we’re doing an episode about 'Herogasm' from the comics, which is a massive superhero orgy," he said. "And we’re doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we’ve ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody’s ever tried to pull off."

The Boys has a major presence at the SXSW festival this weekend thanks to an on-site Voughtland installation for general attendees, as well as a panel discussion (with Kripke and several members of the cast) that took place Saturday.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 land on Prime Video Friday, June 3, with subsequent installments scheduled to drop every Friday after that. If you need your Compound V fix this instant, then we recommend checking out The Boys Presents: Diabolical. All eight episodes of the animated anthology are now streaming and it's been confirmed that the finale does hold implications for the new season.