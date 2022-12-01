'The Boys' sets up another 'Supernatural' reunion, casts Hughie's mom for Season 4

Eric Kripke sure does love his Supernatural family. The show's official Twitter account confirmed today that Kripke has tapped another CW alum, Rob Benedict, for a mystery role in the upcoming fourth season of Amazon's hit adaptation of The Boys. He'll be joined by John Winchester himself — Jeffrey Dean Morgan — who has been trying to get on the show for years and finally managed it over the summer, squeezing what is presumably a small supporting role into his busy schedule for The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Benedict and Morgan are just the latest Supernatural vets to enter the world of crazed superheroes, following in the footsteps of Jensen Ackles, Nathan Mitchell, Isaiah Adam, Christian Keyes, Adrian Holmes, Jim Beaver, Lesley Nicol, Alvina August, and Kai Bradbury.

Season 4 has also added Rosemarie DeWitt (The Estate) to play the mother of Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell. According to Hughie in Season 2, his mom walked out on him and his father when he was 6-years-old, but not before instilling in him a great love of Billy Joel. Simon Pegg, who served as the main source of inspiration for the look of Hughie in the original comics, will return as Hughie's father. Elliot Knight (Titans) rounds out the latest collection of incoming cast members, but like Benedict, his character is currently unknown. Or, as The Boys social media account puts it: "Also, welcome Elliot Knight and Rob Benedict in roles that ain’t yer business just yet."

Also, welcome Elliot Knight and Rob Benedict in roles that ain’t yer business just yet. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/bW1zffP9Sh — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 1, 2022

Other Season 4 newcomers include Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) as pair of new Supes not found in the source material by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson: Sister Sage and Firecracker.

As far as we know, Quaid, Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Cameron Crovetti (Ryan), and Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman) are all slated to reprise their characters from Seasons 1-3. While Black Noir (Mitchell) was technically killed off by Homelander in the Season 3 finale, the silent member of The Seven seems pretty resilient — and we wouldn't count on him staying dead for every long.

Kripke serves as showrunner and executive producer on the show, which currently holds an aggregate score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (the most recent season holds a near-perfect score of 98 percent). Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Craig Rosenberg, Phil Sgriccia, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ori Marmur, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr are also executive producers.

Season 4 of The Boys (now in production) will be preceded by a college-based spinoff — Gen V. The first three seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video.

Looking for more sci-fi comedy? The first two seasons of Resident Alien are now streaming on Peacock.