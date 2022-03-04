What is 'Cliff Beasts 6'? First trailer for Netflix's blockbuster skewering flick 'The Bubble' explains all

Director Judd Apatow goes straight for the Hollywood jugular in the first trailer for The Bubble. Inspired by the strict quarantine protocols born out of the COVID-19 health crisis, the Netflix project channels the meta entertainment industry satire of Ben Stiller's Tropic Thunder with a story about a group of dysfunctional actors attempting to film a giant, VFX-heavy blockbuster in the midst of the 2020 pandemic.

The tentpole in question — Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest — would certainly make a vapid leading man like Tugg Speedman proud. To help ramp up excitement for the initial footage that dropped this morning, Netflix went so far as to make a faux teaser trailer for the sixth chapter in the Cliff Beasts franchise, which is clearly meant to be a hilarious mashup of action, adventure, and sci-fi touchstones we've all seen before. There's even phony retrospective featurette looking back at the long-running apocryphal IP.

Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) lead an ensemble cast of Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Kate McKinnon (Joe vs. Carole), David Duchovny (The X-Files), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Leslie Mann (This is 40), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), and Iris Apatow (Funny People).

Watch the trailer, fake teaser, and fake retrospective below:

If this seems to bear more than a passing resemblance to the Jurassic World series, that's no accident. When the movie was first announced last February, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Apatow was directly influenced by Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion (out in theaters June 10), which was one of the largest Hollywood projects to test the uncharted coronavirus waters by restarting production with strongly enforced health safety measures in the summer of 2020.

Co-written by Apatow and Pam Brady (a veteran of South Park), The Bubble will burst onto Netflix Friday, April 1. Get excited for the epic conclusion to the beloved Cliff Beasts saga with a look at the posters created for movies 1-5...

Before the heroic escapes…

Before the thrilling science-based action…

Before the heartbreaking deaths then resurrections then deaths again…



Relive the epic sci-fi franchise starting with the 2009 original where mankind became threatened by a new kind of beast: CLIFF BEASTS. pic.twitter.com/nYsEf1doj8 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 3, 2022

It’s urbanites vs. herbivores and also carnivores when Dr. Packard's team seeks to scrape the sky of Cliff Beasts in the big city. The Cliff Beasts return—and are killed again—in the critically-seen sequel CLIFF BEASTS 2: RE-EXTINCTION. pic.twitter.com/Vmvr70E1zo — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 3, 2022

Following the destruction of Scarsdale, the team faces a new species of Cliff Beast emerging... from the deep! The Beasts say ahoy to a titillating tidal wave of underwater dinosaur fights in 2013's CLIFF BEASTS 3: OCEANA. pic.twitter.com/Vkpwz44qPm — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 3, 2022

True Beasties have seen all five directors’ cuts of CLIFF BEASTS 4: BEIJING BEAST, which finds the Beasts attacking Beijing for creative reasons and not a blatant attempt to reach the Chinese market. Notably, CB4 is also the last film to star Carol Cobb before her departure. pic.twitter.com/mFntOahZNw — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 3, 2022