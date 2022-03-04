Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
What is 'Cliff Beasts 6'? First trailer for Netflix's blockbuster skewering flick 'The Bubble' explains all
The Bubble will burst onto Netflix Friday, April 1.
Director Judd Apatow goes straight for the Hollywood jugular in the first trailer for The Bubble. Inspired by the strict quarantine protocols born out of the COVID-19 health crisis, the Netflix project channels the meta entertainment industry satire of Ben Stiller's Tropic Thunder with a story about a group of dysfunctional actors attempting to film a giant, VFX-heavy blockbuster in the midst of the 2020 pandemic.
The tentpole in question — Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest — would certainly make a vapid leading man like Tugg Speedman proud. To help ramp up excitement for the initial footage that dropped this morning, Netflix went so far as to make a faux teaser trailer for the sixth chapter in the Cliff Beasts franchise, which is clearly meant to be a hilarious mashup of action, adventure, and sci-fi touchstones we've all seen before. There's even phony retrospective featurette looking back at the long-running apocryphal IP.
Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) lead an ensemble cast of Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Kate McKinnon (Joe vs. Carole), David Duchovny (The X-Files), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Leslie Mann (This is 40), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), and Iris Apatow (Funny People).
Watch the trailer, fake teaser, and fake retrospective below:
If this seems to bear more than a passing resemblance to the Jurassic World series, that's no accident. When the movie was first announced last February, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Apatow was directly influenced by Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion (out in theaters June 10), which was one of the largest Hollywood projects to test the uncharted coronavirus waters by restarting production with strongly enforced health safety measures in the summer of 2020.
Co-written by Apatow and Pam Brady (a veteran of South Park), The Bubble will burst onto Netflix Friday, April 1. Get excited for the epic conclusion to the beloved Cliff Beasts saga with a look at the posters created for movies 1-5...