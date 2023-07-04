The Continental: Will Peacock's John Wick Spinoff Get a Season 2? Director Muses On ‘80s Sequel

"We just geek out over the '80s, and we actually have a plan for what would happen in the '80s. So that's exciting."

While we've still got about two months to go until Peacock debuts the first-ever John Wick spinoff project — The Continental (arriving in September) — the creative team behind the 3-episode limited series is already mulling over the possibility of a second season.

And if the first three episodes take place against the backdrop of the 1970s, where would a sophomore installment go in this Stranger Things-obsessed world of ours? Why, the 1980s, of course!

Speaking to IGN, executive producer Albert Hughes revealed that he and fellow EP Kirk Ward (he also co-developed the show alongside Greg Coolidge and Shawn Simmons) have already begun to throw out ideas on how the story can continue.

"I'm thinking music first,” said Hughes, who directed the first and final installments. "And thinking about the second British invasion of music, and 1984 was a big year. And so, we just have these moments where we dream, whether or not there's going to be a second season. Who knows whether I'm going to be invited back or Kirk's going to be? Who knows? But we just geek out over the '80s, and we actually have a plan for what would happen in the '80s. So that's exciting."

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott in The Continental: From the World of John Wick Photo: Peacock

If the prequel does get the chance to expand beyond its short, yet action-packed, lifespan, you won't hear any complaints from leading cast member, Colin Woodell. The actor — whom you might remember from The Purge TV show (both seasons are now streaming on Peacock) — seemingly had the time of his life portraying a younger version of the titular hotel's cool-as-a-cucumber manager, Winston Scott (made famous on big screen by the great Ian McShane).

"There's so much to say and yet there's also so much that you can't get to say,” he added. “That was probably the biggest challenge of this whole shoot, was having to essentially shoot three separate movies and try and figure out the scope of it all. Not to mention just the individual arcs, but the overall arc and how it all comes together. There aren't really many things out that exist in a series format that are this big on this scale and with this amount of time while also trying to honor the beautiful gun choreography that exists in the movies."

The Continental: From the World of John Wick checks into Peacock this September. A specific premiere date has yet to be announced.

