Who's Joining the John Wick-verse? Breaking Down Cast For Peacock's The Continental

Beyond the non-stop and beautifully choreographed action, John Wick fans have also come to expect an onscreen universe populated by a host of colorful characters.

Professional killers, genteel hotel managers, discreet body disposal teams, and ruthless criminal overlords — all of them imbued with unique personalities and memorable quirks — are par for the course in a world where everyone's looking to collect the next lucrative bounty. That franchise tradition will continue in the upcoming The Continental: From the World of John Wick prequel, which arrives on Peacock later this month.

Set in New York, circa the late 1970s, the 3-episode limited series provides an origin story for how a young Winston Scott became manager of the assassin-centric hotel, the dependably dutiful Charon at his side. Those two we already know, but what about the rest of the characters we've never met before? Let's break down the ensemble cast and who plays whom!

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott in 'The Continental'. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Woodell dons the ascot (or is it a cravat?) and debonair charisma of the soon-to-be manager of the titular hotel known for its lethal clientele. While the character was made famous by Ian McShane on the big screen, Woodell didn't feel a particular drive to copy the older/more experienced version of the man we've already met in the John Wick movies.

"I really liked the idea of Winston coming back to New York and having this tie to home that he can't escape and that shows in the reflection of his voice,” the actor noted during an interview with IGN back in June. “And I really didn't want to match what Ian was doing because Ian does something really specific and it's hard to gauge exactly what it is, and it makes him so special.”

Where you might have seen Woodell before: Ambulance, The Purge TV series, and Unfriended: Dark Web.

Mel Gibson as Cormac

Mel Gibson as Cormac in 'The Continental'. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Before Winston took control of it, The Continental was overseen by Cormac, whom Gibson described as both "mentor" and "tormentor" while chatting with MovieWeb ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike. He's a nasty piece of work and enjoys dangerous links to the High Table. Based on that information alone, something tells us he won't just roll over for the ambitious young upstart looking to seize his throne. In that same conversation, executive producer Basil Iwanyk called the villain "amoral and vindictive," whose nastier traits reflect the seedier version of Manhattan in which the show takes place. "It almost mirrors the soul of New York, which is collapsing in on itself."

Where you might have seen Gibson before: Mad Max, Lethal Weapon, and Braveheart.

Ben Robson as Frankie Scott

Yen (Nhung Kate), Frankie (Ben Robson) and Winston (Colin Woodell) appear in a scene from The Continental, Night 1. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Since he doesn't appear — or even get a mention — in any of the John Wick movies, we can only assume something bad may happen to Winston's brother. Either that or he went into hiding for the rest of his life. You see, the drama at the heart of The Continental spinoff begins with Frankie, who is brazen — or perhaps reckless — enough to steal something of immense value from Cormac and the High Table. His theft brings down the wrath of New York's entire assassin community and, as we saw in John Wick: Chapter 3, that's not exactly something you want to bring down upon yourself.

Where you might have seen Robson before: Animal Kingdom, Vikings, and The Boy

Ayomide Adegun as Charon

Charon (Ayomide Adegun) appears in a scene from The Continental, Night 1. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Like Woodell, Adegun is stepping into the shoes of a fan favorite character. Made famous in the Wick film franchise by the late Lance Reddick, Charon is The Continental's fiercly loyal and cool-as-a-cucumber concierge. "We definitely wanted to dig deeper into the characters, into the lore, into the world, into the mythology," Iwanyk said to IGN. "That's the great thing about television."

Where you might have seen Adegun before: A relative newcomer to film and television, Aedgun will appear in another high-profile prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in mid-November.

Mishel Prada as KD

Mishel Prada as KD. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Not much is known about KD, other than that she's a member of the New York City Police Department. A cop should know better than to get involved with the affairs of the High Table. Everyone is in their pocket!

"Let's just say my part required three months of training," Prada remarked during a red carpet interaction with Deadline in March. "Now I think that I can take grown men down by their knees and I'm pretty sure I can, but I haven't tried it. I also think that maybe I can do it because the stuntmen all let me do it, so I don't know..."

Where you might have seen Adegun before: Fear the Walking Dead: Passage, Tell Me How I Die, and Gigi & Nate.

Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator

Cormac (Mel Gibson) and Adjudicator (Katie McGrath) appear in a scene from The Continental, Night 2. Photo: Katalin Vermes /Starz Entertainment

Chapter 3 - Parabellum introduced fans to the concept of High Table Adjudicators, unflappable (and severely callous) individuals tasked with meting out penalties and punishments to anyone that dares to defy the all-powerful criminal cabal. As you can see by the trailers and first look production stills, McGrath's character looks incredibly creepy with a porcelain mask that covers the lower half of her face. Thanks to the September 2023 issue of Empire (pick up a copy right here), we know that this Adjudicator goes around town with "a torture-loving henchman."

Where you might have seen McGrath before: Jurassic World, Supergirl, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa as Hansel & Gretel

Marina Mazepa as Gretel, Mark Musashi as Hansel, Colin Woodell as Winston. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Named for those breadcrumb trailing, candy house-eating, witch-burning siblings of the iconic Grimm fairy tale, the Hansel and Gretel of The Continental universe are a pair of "assassin twins," according to the aforementioned issue of Empire. How the duo factors into the story remains to be seen, but judging by the image above, they don't seem to be very chummy with Mr. Scott.

Where you might have seen Musashi and Mazepa before: Infinite, The Last Witch Hunter, Malignant, and The Unholy.

Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew

Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Mishel Prada as KD. Photo: Starz Entertainment

There are no character details available for Mayhew at the moment, but if he's appearing alongside KD in the image above, it stands to reason that he's another member of the NYPD — or at least an ally of some kind. All we know for certain is that Bobb was added to the cast back in 2021.

Where you might have seen Bobb before: The Outsider, Russian Doll, and The Knick.

Nhung Kate as Yen

Yen (Nhung Kate) appears during a scene from The Continental, Night 2. Photo: Nelly Kiss/Starz Entertainment

Yen is Frankie's wife, "who will do whatever it takes to be with him," reads the character synopsis provided by Pinkvilla. She and her husband are forced to go off the grid after Frankie steals from Cormac, but that doesn't stymie her "protective," "fierce," and highly "suspicious" nature. Committed to doing whatever it takes to keep her family out of harm's way, Yen "is a remarkable fighter and represents second chances."

Where you might have seen Kate before: The Housemaid, Bitcoin Heist, and Hollow.

Hubert Point-Du Jour and and Jessica Allain as Miles and Lou

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou in 'The Continental' Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Not much is known officially about these new players to the Wick-verse. Still, it looks as though Lou and Miles are something of a killer duo. Quite literally. Unlike Hansel and Gretal, however, they seem to be sympathetic to Winston's cause. How can we make that assumption? Check out the header image for this article. Scott looks pretty at ease in their presence.

Where you might have seen Point-Du Jour and Allain before: Dr. Death, The Good Lord Bird, The Laundromat, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie

Peter Greene attends the Keep Your Enemies Closer: Checkmate screening at the School of Visual Arts Theater on October 1, 2012 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

An expert in disposing corpses and blood splatters that may arouse suspicious questions with the authorities, Uncle Charlie made his Wick-Verse debut in the 2014 film (played by David Patrick Kelly) shortly after John makes quick work of the hit squad sent by Viggo Tarasov. We don't know too much about him, other than the fact that he's dependable and doesn't ask any questions...so long as he and his crew get paid, of course.

Where you might have seen Greene before: Pulp Fiction, The Mask, and The Usual Suspects.

How to watch John Wick spinoff The Continental?

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will stream exclusively on Peacock. The premiere streams on Friday, Sep. 22, with the rest of the series' installments playing out on Sep. 29 and Oct. 6.

Peacock currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year.

Want more original Peacock content in the meantime? Be sure to check out Twisted Metal, Killing It, Bel-Air, A Friend of the Family, Poker Face, Joe vs. Carole, Mrs. Davis, MacGruber, and Based on a True Story