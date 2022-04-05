It's a high-flying cart race in first look clip at Season 2 of 'The Croods: Family Tree' on Peacock

Mario Kart's got nothing on The Croods: Family Tree in an exclusive first look clip from Season 2, which arrives on Peacock and Hulu today. Defying the rules laid out by their strict parents, Eep (Ally Dixon), Guy (Darin Brooks), and Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran) challenge a pack of Punch Monkeys to a no-holds-barred cart race.

Turns out teenagers clearly haven't changed much since human beings first stood up on two legs (we like to think of this scene as a cross between Milner and Bob Falfa's drag race at the end of American Graffiti and the opening scene of 2001: A Space Odyssey).

But, as the old saying goes, "If you give a Punch Monkey a cart race, they'll want more chaos to go along with it." The simian visitors have an insatiable appetite for destruction that puts the farm's central treehouse in jeopardy. Not wanting to feel the wrath of their cave elders, our early human heroes must figure out a way to repel the punch-happy primates.

Watch the clip now:

Kiff VandenHeuvel (Grug), Amy Landecker (Ugga), AJ Locascio (Thunk), Artemis Pebdani (Gran), Dee Bradley Baker (Sandy), Matthew Waterson (Phil), and Amy Rosoff (Hope) round out the central voice cast. Tran is the only returning actor from the films.

Picking up after the events of The Croods: A New Age, the show is executive produced by Mark Banker (Go, Dog. Go!; The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) and Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants; Star Wars: Detours).

"When we were starting out, we got to see sort of an early cut of The Croods: A New Age — which, I think moved even more into comedy than the first movie. By the end of it, spoilers if you haven't seen it... At the end of it, the Croods move in with the Bettermans and it's such a classic television comedy set up of two mismatched families now having to live under the same roof," Banker told Comic Book Resources last September. "It's the Odd Couple. And so, the challenge is how do you do that in a fresh and interesting way that hasn't been done before. It certainly helps that it's set in a world that happens before all the technology that's familiar with us and finding ways to use that to bring up all the issues that we're all familiar with in a situation like that, in an interesting way. It's been a lot of fun."

All seven episodes of The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 land on Peacock and Hulu today, April 5. The official synopsis for the second season is as follows:

"Grug, Eep and Sandy enjoy a Crood-ific Daddy Daughter Day while Thunk, bored with the window-TV viewing options, creates a bit of real life drama. Even Gran rocks the boat when she declares it’s time to choose a new Thunder Sisters’ Queen! Meanwhile, pushed to their limits and ready to relax, the parents set out on separate staycations. But with the kids in charge, only prehistoric time will tell if the treehouse will still be left standing."

