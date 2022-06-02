'The Croods: Family Tree' exclusive Season 3 clip shows off world's first rollercoaster

Long before the invention of amusement parks, early humans activated their fight or flight response when stalked by a hungry predator. That is until the Bettermans came along and gave the world the gift of fake mortal peril.

You can get the ol' adrenal glands pumping with our exclusive clip from Season 3 of The Croods: Family Tree (now available to stream via Peacock and Hulu). Hoping to prove that he's a fun-loving guy, Phil Betterman (voiced by Matthew Waterson) constructs the world's first rollercoaster. The Croods and Phil's teenage daughter, Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran, reprising her role from the feature films), become the first passengers, but get a lot more than they bargained for when the ride literally threatens to go off the rails.

"We try to keep it as grounded in reality as we can, but we're also lucky that we have a couple of inventors on the show, which makes it easier, so that gives us the ability to come up with things that make the world a little bigger and more technologically advanced," executive producer Mark Banker (Go, Dog. Go!; The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) said earlier this year.

Ally Dixon (Eep), Kiff VandenHeuvel (Grug), Darin Brooks (Guy), AJ Locascio (Thunk), Amy Landecker (Ugga), Artemis Pebdani (Gran), Dee Bradley Baker (Sandy), and Amy Rosoff (Hope) round out the voice cast.

Check out the clip below:

Animated by DreamWorks, The Croods: Family Tree is also executive produced by Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants; Star Wars: Detours). Speaking to Comic Book Resources last September, Grimes explained that the appeal of the show — and The Croods franchise as a whole — can be boiled down to the omnipresent and ever-relatable theme of family.

"The great part about family is that it's both evergreen and universal," he said. "So even in a world that doesn't have phones or TVs or cars, all the things that we're familiar with as human beings when it comes to our families and having awkward interactions — at Thanksgiving or having to figure out when's a good time to call mom and dad and when you might be able to get off the phone quicker — those are all evergreen issues that everyone can relate to."

Season 3 of The Croods: Family Tree is now streaming on Peacock and Hulu. The first two seasons are also streaming on Peacock along with the 2013 film. You can rent or buy the big screen sequel on the DreamWorks website.