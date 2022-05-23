Peacock's 'The Croods: Family Tree' offers up nifty prehistoric survival tips in Season 3 trailer

Cave-ladies and cave-gentlemen: may we have your attention please? Six new episodes of DreamWorks Animation's The Croods: Family Tree will premiere on Peacock and Hulu next month! To get you pumped for more prehistoric adventures, we bring you the official Season 3 trailer, which is full of tips and tricks on how to survive at the dawn of time. You'll want to stick together, trust your elders, and above all, avoid the Shock Swamp.

In the third outing, the men of the farm — Grug (Kiff VandenHeuvel), Guy (Darin Brooks), Thunk (AJ Locascio), and Phil (Matthew Waterson) — attempt to join the exclusive tribe of women known as the Thunder Sisters. Meanwhile, Eep (Ally Dixon) and Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran; the only returning cast member from the feature films) adopt a strange egg and prepare for a skate-off with the Punch Monkeys. Phil also gets a solo storyline in which he sets out to prove he can have fun.

Check out the trailer below:

Amy Landecker (Ugga), Artemis Pebdani (Gran), Dee Bradley Baker (Sandy), and Amy Rosoff (Hope) round out the principal voice cast for Family Tree, which serves as a direct follow-up to 2020's The Croods: A New Age. Mark Banker (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) and Todd Grimes (Star Wars: Detours) are executive producers.

"One of the things I love with animation is that the limits to what you can do is really just your imagination," Baker said earlier this year during a conversation with MovieWeb. "With live-action, you have to build sets or go on location, but with animation, it's basically what you come up with, right? You can do almost anything if you're willing to go there, which is a lot of fun."

"I always liked The Croods franchise," explained Grimes. "I can relate so much to their relationships because I have three kids myself, so when we saw the movie, I thought, 'Yeah, this is sort of like my family if we were eight people.' I felt like it got even more fun with the dynamic of introducing the new family the Bettermans in the second film."

The Croods: Family Tree Season 3 Key Art Photo: Hulu/Peacock

Season 3 of The Croods: Family Tree lands on Peacock and Hulu Thursday, June 2. The first two seasons are also streaming on Peacock along with the 2013 film. You can rent or buy the big screen sequel on the DreamWorks website.