The Day of the Jackal Creators Tease What's Next: "There’s Definitely Two Hooks" for Season 2

Eddie Redmayne's assassin is about to wage war on two fronts — one marital and one professional.

In Season 2 of Peacock's The Day of the Jackal, Eddie Redmayne's top-notch assassin will wage war on two fronts — one marital and one professional. Recently speaking with TVLine about the Season 1 finale, series executive producer Gareth Neame talked about where the story can go next, confirming that the Jackal will try to salvage his relationship with his wife, Nuria (Úrsula Corberó), while also seeking revenge on Timothy Winthrop (Charles Dance) for reneging on their $100 million contract.

"These shows take quite a long time to turn around, but we will bring it back as soon as we can," Neame said. "And yeah, I mean, I think any viewer is going to think that there are two pretty massive hooks at the end. One is Nuria, and one is Winthorp and the double-crossers. So there’s definitely two hooks that we’ve got to look forward to, but there’ll be many other elements as well."

Perhaps one of those "many other elements" involves someone trying to prove Bianca's innocence and expose the fact that MI6 came up with the idea to kill Ulle Dag Charles (Khalid Abdalla) in the first place?

The Day of the Jackal producer teases Season 2 revelations

Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal in Season 1 Episode 9 of The Day of The Jackal. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

One major obstacle to winning Nuria back, however, is the death of her brother, Alvaro (Jon Arias), who was accidentally killed during Vincent (Nick Blood) and Bianca's (Lashana Lynch) raid on the Jackal's villa in Cádiz, Spain. Nuria isn't aware of that loss just yet, but something tells us she won't be too forgiving about it, even if Alvaro wasn't the sharpest tool in the shed.

"Apart from discovering her husband has this complete, separate life that he’s managed to keep [from her] and discovering all those secrets, the final betrayal was that fear factor and running for her own child’s safety," explained Neame's fellow EP, Nigel Marchant. "And, you know, her brother is also dead. So that’s a cross to bear when it comes to next season."

Then there's the question of whether the Jackal truly loves his wife, or if he only married her out of a desire to keep his cover.

"As it goes on, you start to think, ‘Well, is it just a marriage of convenience, and does the work come first? And is he actually gay?’" Neame continued. "You know, the episodes with Rasmus: Is that just the kind of the length of the decoy that he is able to go to in terms of hiding himself as a ghost, or is that genuine? And therefore, I think we see him as somebody who clearly can compartmentalize his life entirely, like certain people can do, but he does it in an almost pathological way. So I think, yeah, we wanted audiences to really be fascinated, perplexed by that all the way through, and then I suspect, probably by the end, pretty certain that he does need her and does want her. But as Nigel said, that will be revealed, I’m sure, in the following episodes."

What is The Day of the Jackal Season 1 about? A modern day reimagining of Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel of the same name, the small screen adaptation focuses on the life and times of an elite hitman (Redymane), whose secret life begins to unravel when the British government takes an interest in his bloody trade. Hot on the Jackal's tail is Bianca Pullman (Lynch), an ambitious and highly driven weapons expert.

How can you watch The Day of the Jackal Season 1? All 10 episodes of The Day of the Jackal's first season are now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The Day of the Jackal cracked the streamer's Top 10 in the United States and recently nabbed a pair of Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series — Drama and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series (Redmayne). The series was renewed for a second season, which will see the return of Redmayne in the titular role.

