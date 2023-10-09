The 5 Best Gross Out Moments of The Exorcist: Believer

When the original Exorcist has given us so many iconic moments, is it still possible that The Exorcist: Believer can gross out audiences? The answer is yes.

The spine-tingling sequel, which premiered on Friday, follows a pair of possessed tweens as they transform into demonic creatures after disappearing into the woods in their small Georgia town. There are moments of genuine horror and stomach-turning fright as they’re examined in medical facilities and taken home for a high-adrenaline exorcism. From “classic” projectile vomit to rotting toes, here are the top gross-out moments of Believer. Spoiler alert: There’s no green pea soup this time.

What are the grossest moments in The Exorcist: Believer?

Decaying Hands and Feet

Black rotting fingernails, slashed feet, decomposing toes. In The Exorcist: Believer, the intense possession sequences are punctuated by quieter moments that are, in some ways, more foreboding and disgusting than the gore. We all cringed in horror when Linda Blair as Regan innocently summoned Captain Howdy through a Ouija board in the original Exorcist. This time, Angela (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia O’Neill) accidentally roust a demon in the woods while attempting to “contact” Angela’s mother (Tracey Graves), who died in childbirth in Haiti. The girls emerge with no memories of what happened, and the dreadful closeups of their gory fingers, peeling rotting nails, and bloody slashed feet are some of the first physical signs that something is wrong.

An Evil Head Spin

Though the filmmakers put their own, ahem, spin on the movie — synchronized possession, different cultural backgrounds, and a variety of faith healers — this scene will bring back memories (or nightmares) of the original. During the all-hands-on-deck exorcism scene, a Catholic priest (E.J. Bonilla) enters the fray late in the game and is deposed quickly by one of the possessed girls, who stares him down and tilts her head, psychically triggering his own deadly swivel.

An Infamous Crucifix Scene

The visceral shock of the crucifix scene in Believer will make you squirm in your seat while yelling at the theater screen, “Leave Ellen Burstyn alone!” The actress returns to her role as Chris MacNeil, and during the exorcism she is blinded by a cross, with her eyes gouged out. Your mind may take a detour back to the infamous cross scene in the original, where Regan stabs herself in the crotch multiple times with a crucifix while grunting and flinging F-bombs. Burstyn, who played her mom, was in that scene too.

Projectile Vomiting

The moment when Regan projectile vomited green gunk on Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller) in the 1973 original pretty much invaded our psyche. No entry in the franchise would be complete without copious vomit, and Believer delivers with black goo and other nauseating icky substances oozing out of the girls' mouths.

Bloody Scratches

Believer doesn’t skimp when showing the freaky details of this demonic world — bloody slashes and scarring on the girls' bodies are both terrifying and mysterious. Who can forget Regan’s stomach scar in the original that formed the words “help me”? Likewise, in Believer, the words “help me” appear carved into Angela’s thigh. (Did the mischievous demon carve it from inside? Is it a cry for help from Angela?) But that callback is just the beginning of the increasingly gory open sores, shredding skin, and face gashes that develop throughout the movie.

