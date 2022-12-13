Watch: Steven Spielberg welcomes ‘The Fabelmans’ to at-home on-demand in new trailer

The semi-autobiography of the legendary director’s early years is up for five Golden Globe awards.

Anyone who’s watched movies at all over the past half-century knows that Steven Spielberg stands at the tip-top of the list of legendary living directors who knows how to make them. But in a deeply personal departure from the sci-fi thrills of Jaws or Jurassic Park, or the swashbuckling fantasy of Raiders of the Lost Ark or Hook, there’s a serious touch of actual autobiography in The Fabelmans, Spielberg’s newest and perhaps most intimate film.

“Most of my movies have been a reflection of things that happened to me,” the iconic filmmaker says in Universal’s newest trailer for The Fabelmans, a movie inspired by Spielberg’s fascination with film while growing up in Arizona. “But in the sense of The Fabelmans, it wasn’t about metaphor. It was about memory.”

Think of it as a love letter to the director’s faith in moviemaking — and one that transcends genre.

More than just about any other project in a storied career that extends beyond six decades, The Fabelmans offers fascinating, feature-length insight into the kind of themes that’ve driven Spielberg’s passion for the power of screen-based storytelling from the very start. “I cannot even imagine going through my career without having told this story,” the director explained in a behind-the-scenes featurette timed to the movie’s Thanksgiving-week release.

Anchoring the movie is Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo series) as young Sammy Fabelman, a kid whose early love of 8-mm homemade movies helps frame the way he interprets the joy and pain of the real family life that surrounds him.

Now nominated for five Golden Globes (including nods for Best Picture and Best Director), the film features a standout cast that also includes four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams (Venom, Manchester by the Sea) as Mitzi, his artistic mother; Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood) as Burt, his successful scientific father; Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle) as Bennie Loewy, Burt’s best friend (and honorary “uncle” to the Fabelman kids); and Oscar nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People) as Boris, Mitzi’s uncle.

Written by Spielberg and Pulitzer-winning longtime collaborator Tony Kushner (Munich, Lincoln, West Side Story), The Fabelmans comes via Universal Pictures as a co-production of Reliance Entertainment and Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. It’s a pretty perfect holiday watch too — especially since there’s now more than one way to take it all in: Starting today, Dec. 13, The Fabelmans is available at home on demand, as well as playing in theaters nationwide.