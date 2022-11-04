Winston Duke joining Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in Universal Pictures' ‘The Fall Guy’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Us actor Winston Duke has joined the cast of The Fall Guy, a Universal Pictures film based on the popular 1980s television show starring Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man).

In this new interpretation of The Fall Guy, written by Drew Pearce, Ryan Gosling will take on Majors’ role as a stuntman. In the television series, the stuntman also moonlighted as a bounty hunter, as stuntmen are wont to do. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, Gosling’s character will not be bounty hunting in his spare time, but will instead find himself in the nadir of his career and on a set where the old star he used to work for (and who fired him) goes missing.

THR reports that Duke will be playing the best friend of Gosling’s character. Other cast members on board include Emily Blunt as a prosthetic makeup artist who has a history with Gosling’s character; Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the missing movie star; and Stephanie Hsu as the missing movie star's assistant.

David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Bullet Train, Deadpool 2) — a former stuntman himself — is directing the film. Producers include Kelly McCormick and Leitch from 87North, and Gosling along with Guymon Casady from Entertainment 360. Production on the film started this week in Australia and is set to come out early in 2024.

If you don’t want to wait over a year to see Duke in action, you can check him out as the Wakandan leader, M’Baku, when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out next Friday. Duke has said that his Marvel Cinematic Universe character is “less insular” in this film, though how that will play out in the movie remains to be seen. You can also catch Duke with another MCU actor, Benedict Wong, in the film Nine Days, which came out last year.

