New Season 8 trailer for ‘The Flash’ finds Barry heading into the unknown

Things are heating up for Team Flash in the latest Season 8 trailer.

“Run into the unknown and trust yourself.” That’s the advice that Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) tells Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) in the new trailer for The Flash, laying out what's left for the rest of Season 8.

Based on the same trailer, however, it looks like running into the unknown can be a risky endeavor.

Want to see what is known for Team Flash for the remaining episodes of Season 8? Check out the trailer below:

Based on the trailer above, it looks like Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is enjoying her hero duties, while Deathstorm — an evil version of Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm (Robbie Amell), who died at the beginning of Season 2 — is still out there wreaking havoc.

Barry also seems to be losing a bit of faith in himself. And we see his wife, Iris (Candice Patton), sporting some green-glowing eyes that most likely don’t mean anything good.

How things turn out for the season remains to be seen, though showrunner Eric Wallace has said that he had “a three-year master plan” for Seasons 6, 7, and 8. The show, however, has been picked up for a ninth season (which may likely be its last), so things won’t totally be resolved in the Season 8 finale.

Whatever happens, however, it looks like Barry and the rest of Team Flash will face a lot in the remainder of Season 8, and we’re all along for the ride.

The eighth season of The Flash drops new episodes on The CW on Wednesdays, with the finale airing Wednesday, June 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

