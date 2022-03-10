The Flash’s Season 8 finale being written to serve as a series finale, if it needs to be

After a midseason break following the Apocalypse event, The Flash is back on The CW — and showrunner Eric Wallace says he's hedging his plan just in case this proves to be the final race for Barry Allen and the gang.

Wallace told Entertainment Weekly he's actually working out a couple of different endings for the Season 8 finale as part of his original master plan, since the show hasn’t technically been renewed for a ninth season at the network. It’s worth noting star Grant Gustin is reportedly working out a new deal to potentially return for 15 more episodes in a ninth season, so the odds seem decent for at least one more adventure.

But considering this is a show that has run for eight seasons already, it's nice to know Wallace and the writers room are taking steps to ensure fans will get a proper ending — regardless of when it arrives.

"I've known what the ending was for a few years now. We're coming to the end of a three-year master plan that I've had with the show at Seasons 6, 7, and 8. But the actual ending-ending, I have to write two endings, because I don't know what the future holds,” he said. "I know what I'm hoping for. I'm very hopeful there is a Season 9, but I have to make sure I have closure on all of the character arcs depending on which way it goes. But then I also have to film a tag or a teaser that potentially sets up another year. So it's a challenge, but it's one that we love doing as writers. It's made it even more interesting and more intense, but I think it's going to be worth it."

If nothing else, fans still have most of Season 8 left to go, which promises the return of some old school fan favorites like Rick Cosnett (Eddie Thawne) and Robbie Amell (Ronnie Raymond) to the mix. There is also a ton more time travel chaos as Barry and Iris’ adult children from the future are off mucking around in the timeline trying to fix a few kinks in the time stream, almost like a Legends of Tomorrow Jr. Squad.

The eighth season of The Flash is rolling out new episodes every Wednesday on The CW.