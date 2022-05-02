Toys find a way: Mattel & Funko Pops reveal new 'Jurassic World' line ahead of 'Dominion'

Universal Studios hosted the 'Generation Jurassic Event' with Jurassic World Dominion toy reveals and more!

A new Jurassic movie means a new line of very dino-riffic collectibles. The dino hype kicked off recently at Universal Studios with the exclusive Generation Jurassic Event featuring actress DeWanda Wise who plays pilot Kayla Watts in the upcoming sequel, Jurassic World Dominion, and toy designers behind the new toy releases from Universal, Mattel and Funko.

SYFY WIRE attended the fan event which featured the first look at Mattel's all-new Target-exclusive items and Funko Pops based on the classic films.

It's only six weeks until Jurassic World Dominion drops in U.S theaters on June 10, but the toy lines are rolling out now featuring action figures, dinosaurs and classic characters from all of the films. The event took place in the lower level Jurassic World area of Universal Studios where both Mattel and Funko showed off their new products.

Mattel revealed a Target retailer exclusive action figure and dino packs featuring some iconic moments from the franchise and teases for the new movie. In the Legacy series, there's the Jurassic Park Velociraptor kitchen attack pack, including the frying pan for defense.

Image from the Generation Jurassic event at Universal Studios Hollywood Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

From The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Dr. Sarah Harding (Julianne Moore) gets her due with the Stegosaurus pack.

Image from the Generation Jurassic event at Universal Studios Hollywood Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

And lastly for the legacy sets, there's the Isla Sorna Capture pack.

Image from the Generation Jurassic event at Universal Studios Hollywood Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

And for the Jurassic World era, there's three new character and dino packs including the Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) escape pack, complete with a motorcycle to keep a step ahead of the raptors.

Image from the Generation Jurassic event at Universal Studios Hollywood Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Plus, things look a bit grave in the Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) in the Sound Slashin' Slasher Dino pack.

Image from the Generation Jurassic event at Universal Studios Hollywood Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

There's also a Jurassic World Release 'N Rampage pack.

Over at Funko, the company's new Pops are celebrating the classic Jurassic Park era of the franchise with a movie moments set featuring Dr. Hammond and the original Jurassic Park gates.

Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

And there's also the Mr. DNA Pop from the animated Jurassic Park ride that explains "Dino DNA" in the first film.

Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Jurassic World Dominion actress DeWanda Wise, who plays pilot Kayla Watts, was also at the event where Mattel revealed her action figure for the first time. She told guests that she and Chris Pratt were the first two actors called back to work when production for Dominion resumed during the pandemic. "The entire ice lake scene in the movie, that was just us for two weeks. And Chris Pratt helped me as a performer because it was 'baby's first action movie' for me."

Image from the Generation Jurassic event at Universal Studios Hollywood Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Wise says Kayla Watts is a pilot who saves people. And as a "super nerd" who read the books, she decided to base a lot of Kayla on The Lost World book version of Dr. Sarah Harding. "In the book, she's just saving everyone. A lot of that energy and bravado went into Kayla." She described a scene where she had to interact with a puppetry version of a dinosaur for a scene and they engaged the breath function on the puppet which she didn't expect, along with it's teeth bared at her, all of which put her in an actual cold sweat. "You can see one Denzel Glory tear go down my face and that was real," she laughs. "I was terrified."

The actress couldn't spoil much else but she did share, "The movie is quite moving which I didn't expect going in."

Jurassic World Dominion opens in U.S. theaters on June 10, 2022.