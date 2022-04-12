Elisabeth Moss says the possibility for 'Invisible Man' sequel hasn't entirely vanished

The potential for a sequel to writer-director Leigh Whannell's dark reboot of The Invisible Man hasn't disappeared into the Hollywood background just yet. Elisabeth Moss, who played the main protagonist — Cecilia, a woman who finds herself terrorized by the titular character — of the 2020 Universal Pictures film, recently told ComicBook.com that a second installment is "not necessarily in the rearview at all."

"With any sequel, you obviously want to make sure that you are doing the original justice," the actress continued. "And so, none of us involved have any intention of just cracking out another thing and throwing it up and just seeing what happens. We really want it to be as good, if not better, than the first one. Did I actually answer the question at all? It's not in the rearview."

This isn't the first time Moss has discussed a sequel to the film. Catching up with Entertainment Tonight shortly after the film's theatrical debut, she hinted at a follow-up in which Cecilia dons the invisibility suit and becomes the villain. "There is obviously an ending that allows for that, but at the same time, you can't think about that," she said. "We just want people to enjoy this film."

Added Whannell: "I'm so superstitious about the success of a film. I don't want to jinx it by talking about sequels. I feel like there's movie gods looking over us and I'll anger them if I start talking about the sequel. After the movie's come out and a little bit of time has passed, maybe I'll think about that."

One of the last box office sensations before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world forever, The Invisible Man brought in over $140 million at the worldwide box office against a minuscule production budget of $7 million.

While the "Dark Universe" idea has long since faded away, Universal is still committed to breathing new life into its classic monster properties — like Dracula and Wolfman — with smaller budgets that mitigate financial risk and allow for more creative freedom on the part of the director. In addition to revisiting iconic creatures, the studio also plans on putting fresh twists on old favorites with projects like Elizabeth Banks' The Invisible Woman, Chris McKay's Renfield (now in production), and Paul Feig's Dark Army.

You can relive the suspense and thrills of The Invisible Man in the comfort of your own home. The film is available from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment in a number of different formats.