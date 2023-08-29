(from left) Nosferatu (Javier Botet) and Clemens (Corey Hawkins) in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023)

(from left) Nosferatu (Javier Botet) and Clemens (Corey Hawkins) in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Surprise! Dracula Thriller The Last Voyage of the Demeter Is Streaming Now on Digital

The time has come to bring Count Dracula's throat-ripping pleasure cruise into the comfort of your own home. Universal Pictures announced on X, formerly Twitter, that The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now available to rent and/or purchase on digital platforms.

Praised by horror icons like Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro, the period thriller builds upon a single chapter in Bram Stoker's vampiric source material by explaining what happened on Drac's voyage from Eastern Europe to London, circa 1897.

Deprived of iron-rich sustenance, the famous bloodsucker (played by genre vet Javier Botet) begins to pick off the titular vessel's crew members in the most gruesome fashions. Once the survivors begin to realize what's going on, they take a page out of the Nostromo playbook and hatch a plan to destroy the beast. But are they too late to stop this ultimate evil from infecting the shores of England?

"I didn’t want him to be sexy or a suave kind of version of Dracula at all," explained director André Øvredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) ahead of the movie's wide theatrical release earlier this month. "I wanted him to be somebody who’s lived in this horrific lifestyle. And he’s frail, he’s really desperate for blood. When he loses his blood supply, he’s in a desperate situation until he’s able to kill the first crew member. I wanted to try to tell that story and how, as he gains power, he’s then able to gain the power to recreate the demon within him. Have it manifest. And that demon needed to be part bat, part demon."

How to stream The Last Voyage of the Demeter now

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now available to rent ($19.99) and/or purchase ($24.99) on digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV. If you'd like to catch the maritime mystery on the big screen, it's still playing in theaters. Click here for tickets!

When is The Last Voyage of the Demeter coming to Peacock?

There's no word just yet on when the film is scheduled to sail onto Peacock, but it should be relatively soon. The timeline for recent additions has ranged from a few weeks to several months. Be sure to check back with us for regular updates.

Written by Bragi Schut Jr. (Escape Room) and Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train), Demeter is rated R for bloody violence. The ensemble cast includes the talents of Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, Jon Jon Briones, and Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff.

Want more theatrical action in the meantime? Head on over to Peacock for exclusive access to recent releases like Cocaine Bear, Renfield, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Asteroid City.