What's The Latest on That Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey Sequel?

The folks at Jagged Edge Productions will return audiences back to the blood-soaked Hundred Acre Wood in early 2024.

In early 2024, Jagged Edge Productions will return audiences to the Hundred Acre Wood abattoir in a sequel to the indie horror phenomenon, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (the first movie is now exclusively streaming on Peacock). Rhys Frake-Waterfield returns to direct the follow-up, which "was always" part of the original plan, he admitted during a Zoom interview with SYFY WIRE earlier this year.

"We instantly knew, ‘Okay, this is something which can now get established into a bit of a franchise," explained the filmmaker, who co-wrote the sequel alongside Matt Leslie (Summer of 84). "So we need to just start preparing for Number 2.’ In the background, we’re thinking of different ideas and seeing what the people would want. I’m asking a lot of people that, I want to know what their feedback is from [the first movie]. What did they like? What didn’t they like? What do they want more of? What scenes would they be really excited for? We’re slowly taking all of these comments and helping shape what the sequel should be like."

A lot has transpired since that call. Let's get into it...

What's the latest on Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2?

Production on the second movie — which apparently had five times the budget of its predecessor — commenced in late August/early September and wrapped several weeks later on September 20.

In terms of story, the sophomore chapter in the budding slasher series finds Pooh (Ryan Olivia), Piglet (Eddy McKenzie), and newcomer Tigger (Lewis Santer) bringing a whole lot of carnage to the unsuspecting community of Ashdown. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in September, Frake-Waterfield promised a "bigger and badder" movie with "new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count."

“After speaking with Rhys and hearing his vision — his desire to push boundaries in terms of production scope, and to craft a really unique, twisty plot that also gave significant depth to the characters — I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of," added Leslie. "They’re making something special. Something that will absolutely blow people away.”

Per IGN, which released the first-look images of Tigger last month, Pooh's bouncy pal will enter the public domain in January, making his inclusion in the sequel totally aboveboard. Producer Scott Jeffrey, aka Scott Chambers (who also plays the role of the adult Christopher Robin), described this version of the classic character as "incredibly violent," going on to add: "He loves to torture his victims before killing them."

Simon Callow (Cavendish), Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (young Winnie-The-Pooh), and Tallulah Evans (Lexy) round out the principal cast. Callow is, without question, the biggest name in the movie. A veteran of theater, film, television, the seasoned actor has appeared in such high-profile projects as Amadeus, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Hawkeye, and The Witcher.

When will Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 be released?

A bloody Winnie the Pooh appears in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023). Photo: Jagged Edge Productions

The sequel is slated to hit theaters in February 2024. A specific date has yet to be announced.

As for what comes after, a Bambi horror movie (officially titled Bambi: The Reckoning) is also on the way, having secured a plethora of international distribution at Cannes.

"Our idea with these concepts is to create a bit of a multiverse of these different retellings [with] these different characters," Frake-Waterfield told us. "We want Bambi to be like it’s on rabies and a bit Cujo-inspired at points."

How to stream Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey on Peacock

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) Photo: Jagged Edge Productions

Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey is now streaming exclusively on Peacock — just in time for Halloween! What's more: Peacock is the first streaming service to house the title outside of VOD platforms.

