5 Things We Want to See in the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Sequel

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (now streaming on Peacock) is one of those films that proves you can make just about anything horrific if you put in the effort. The bizarre 2023 film based on A.A. Milne's classic children's book characters –– who are now in the public domain for just such an occasion –– is one of the year's must-see horror films simply because you have to watch to understand exactly how writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield managed to pull this off. It's a truly uncomfortable viewing experience, and despite a mixed reception, it's easy to understand why a sequel is already on the way.

And of course, with that sequel comes new hopes for Winnie the Pooh mayhem, so now that we know we're getting Part 2 in this strange storybook saga, let's talk about a few things we'd love to see the second time around.

Possible Directions a Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Sequel Could Take

More Hundred Acre Wood Characters

Here's one we already know will at least partially come true. In the first film, the only monsters terrorizing the human world are Piglet and Pooh himself, because not all of Winnie the Pooh's friends had yet made it into the public domain. That changes for Blood and Honey 2, as we've already seen glimpses of what the sequel's version of Tigger will look like.

But even with that in mind, we want more. Though it doesn't spend much time dwelling on it, the original film does make it clear that a lot has changed in the time since Christopher Robin left his animal friends behind, and that means there's plenty to explore in terms of how the rest of the Hundred Acre Wood gang has fared. What's Owl up to? How about Rabbit? Heck, let's dig even deeper and explore the strange relationship Pooh has with honey bees. There's a lot to see in a hundred acres, and we hope the sequel makes the most of it.

More Creepy Woodland Machinery

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey Photo: Jagged Edge Productions

The backstory of the first film tells us that, after Christopher Robin left them, Pooh and his friends resorted to eating one of their own (R.I.P. Eeyore), turned feral, and decided they'd never use human language again. But even with that in mind, the film does make it quite clear that Pooh and Piglet have kept right on using lots of human implements for their killing spree, from clothing to weapons to machinery of their own making that's turned the Hundred Acre Wood into a playground of killing machines. It's not clear exactly why the bear and the pig took this approach, but for the sequel we'd love to see more ridiculous invention on that front, delving into how Pooh and his friends basically became storybook Jigsaws.

More Urban Legend Horror

A bloodied girl turns to look at Pooh in fear in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Trailer (2023) Photo: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Trailer #1 (2023)/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers YouTube

The film's opening credits make one thing very clear: In the time since Christopher Robin left, the Hundred Acre Wood has become a source of local legends and horror, something the actual plot doesn't explore all that much. But we do know that newspapers and other media have reported on the Wood and its apparently cursed nature, making Pooh into a kind of cryptid. It would be great to see a story that expands on that idea, maybe even putting actual cryptid hunters out in the woods to face the dangers of the killer animals.

Christopher Robin Fights Back

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) Photo: Jagged Edge Productions

By the end of the first film, Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) is a shell of a man, traumatized beyond measure by the torture he's endured at the hands of Pooh, and driven to despair by watching so many people die because he abandoned his woodland friends. It's not clear what happens to him at the end of Blood and Honey, which means that Blood and Honey 2 has an opportunity to transform his character, make him into a Pooh-hunting monster in his own right. That'd be wild to see, and would add some levity to the story after the grim affair of the original.

Pooh Gets Stuck

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) Photo: Jagged Edge Productions

OK, so this is just my own selfish desire as a longtime fan of Winnie the Pooh cartoons, but I'd love see a scene in the sequel where Pooh gets stuck in a tree, just as an homage to what's come before. I'd be delighted.

