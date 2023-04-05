'Mario,' 'Back to the Future' alums join 'Star Wars' universe in 'Mandalorian' cameos

Jack Black attends the Special Screening Of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" held at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.; Christopher Lloyd arrives at NostalgiaCon '80s at Anaheim Convention Center on September 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Jack Black attends the Special Screening Of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" held at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.; Christopher Lloyd arrives at NostalgiaCon '80s at Anaheim Convention Center on September 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Getty Images

One of the joys of tuning into The Mandalorian week after week is the show's constant infusion of new guest stars. Some, like Werner Herzog and Amy Sedaris, are recurring characters who become beloved, while others are one-shot cameos like Aliens star Michael Biehn or comedian Brian Posehn. On this week's very consequential episode, we got three of the latter, and the internet is already in love.

RELATED: Keegan-Michael Key's secret to his Toad voice in the 'Mario' movie? 'Earl Grey tea and really tight pants'

"Guns for Hire" features Din (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and Grogu headed off to fulfill Bo-Katan's new stated mission of recruiting more Mandalorians. The journey takes them to the planet Plazir-15, where they're hired by the local rulers, a charming married couple known as Captain Bombardier and The Duchess. The actors taking on those roles? None other than Super Mario Bros. Movie star Jack Black and music icon Lizzo, a self-professed Baby Yoda superfan who fulfilled a dream by appearing on the show, as she shared on Twitter Wednesday.

But wait, the cameos don't stop there! After running into some trouble with local droids, Bo-Katan and Din encounter the head of planetary security, the Commissioner, played by Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd adding yet another iconic franchise to his resume. Lloyd celebrated the moment with his own little Twitter post, simply saying hello to a galaxy far, far away.

The episode itself is a big story with some major moments that move the season-long narrative forward, packing in some Clone Wars connections along the way, but even if you're hooked on the saga, it's hard to avoid squealing with glee when you see these faces pop up.

So far this season, The Mandalorian has welcomed guest stars ranging from The Phantom Menace actor Ahmed Best to Saturday Night Live legend Tim Meadows and, of course, the return of Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. There are still two episodes to go in Season 3, so who knows who might show up next.

The Mandalorian airs Wednesdays on Disney+. You can see Lloyd in the Back to the Future trilogy streaming now on Peacock, and catch Black in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in theaters today.