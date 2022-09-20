Try to stay alive in creepy full trailer for Mike Flanagan & Netflix's 'The Midnight Club'

Next month, Netflix will unleash several new Halloween offerings on viewers, including a brand-new series from The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan. Welcome to The Midnight Club.

Created by Flanagan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer and producer Leah Fong, The Midnight Club will adapt both the title novel and several other stories from the horror bibliography of Christopher Pike, a staple of 1980s and 1990s young adult fiction for kids eager to find scary stories. We've seen teasers before, but Netflix dropped the full trailer Tuesday, and showed us just how deeply immersed we'll be in Pike's creepy world, complete with a promising young cast and a horror legend backing them all up.

Much of the action is set at Brightcliffe Hospice, a creepy old house that's also a center for terminally ill youth to come and, basically, fight to survive their ailments. Very aware of how close to death they all are, the kids have formed a sort of tradition of their own. Every night at midnight, they gather around the table in the Brightcliffe library to tell scary stories, staving off the darkness by entertaining themselves. But things aren't as they seem at Brightcliffe. It's a place full of secrets, and the house's strange history helps spur the young friends to make a pact: The next time one of them dies, they will send a message to the others from beyond the grave.

Check out the trailer below, and get ready to head back to the '90s as the Toadies' "Possum Kingdom" hits.

As with previous Mike Flanagan Netflix shows, there's obviously a ton to digest in this trailer. Like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club is a sort of mash-up of previous stories, merging various Pike tales and scenarios with a modern sensibility while retaining a certain retro energy that's sure to please fans who remember staying up late with the author's books 30 years ago. Plus, the series features the great Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Wes Craven's New Nightmare) as the head of Brightcliffe, adding another dose of nostalgia for horror nerds everywhere.

The Midnight Club's 10-episode season arrives Oct. 7 on Netflix.

