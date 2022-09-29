The next 'Planet of the Apes' film gets a title and a place in the timeline

It's been five years since the last Planet of the Apes film, and almost three years since a new movie was announced, but after a long wait we finally have movement on the next phase of this legendary sci-fi franchise.

20th Century Studios announced Thursday the next film in the series, directed by The Maze Runner's Wes Ball, is officially titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and will kick off production next month with a projected 2024 release date. The new film will star several newcomers to the franchise, including Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allen (The Witcher) and Peter Macon (The Orville), setting the stage for an entirely new narrative that will nevertheless retain some ties to what came before.

The studio also confirmed Thursday that the film is set in the same timeline as the movie trilogy that kicked off with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011, backing up Ball's previous assertion that the legacy of Caesar the ape (Andy Serkis) will "continue" in the new film. According to 20th Century's press release, Kingdom is set "many years" after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, and while it remains to be seen how the passage of time will affect the status quo in this world, the setting of the new project has some very interesting implications.

Speaking of that setting, we also got a very cool piece of concept art to go with the announcement, featuring an ape riding through a ruined city that has long since been left behind by humanity. Check it out:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Photo: 20th Century Studios

“Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy," 20th Century Studios head Scott Isbell said. "With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives in 2024, seven years after War for the Planet of the Apes concluded the last trilogy.

