The Purge: Everything We Know About The Sixth Film in the Anarchy-Loving Film Franchise

It's been exactly one decade since James DeMonaco suspended law and order with The Purge franchise, which takes place in a dystopian version of America where all criminal activities (murder, theft, arson, kidnapping, you name it) are legal for 12 hours once a year.

The government's rationale is fairly straightforward: allowing humans to purge themselves of their baser urges allows for a more civilized society. Cool motive, still murder. Co-produced by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, The Purge series currently spans a total of five films (all of which have collectively grossed over $530 million worldwide) and two seasons of television.

The most recent installment — The Forever Purge (helmed by Everardo Valerio Gout) — hit theaters in July 2021 and made almost $78 million globally. This was the smallest box office draw of the entire franchise, though not entirely surprising when you factor the dampening effects of COVID-19 into the equation.

Things have gone dormant on The Purge front since then, but producer Jason Blum is all for expanding the anarchic mythos.

"There are an infinite amount of stories," he told Discussing Film in 2021. "So the Purge, I think, could continue. I mean, James has said this is the last movie [referring to Forever], but I’m going to try and twist his arm and talk him into one more after this, at least. I think this could go on for a long time. There are a lot more movies that you could get out of the Purge."

When asked where he'd like to see the story go from here, Blum voiced his hopes for taking the action overseas. "But it’s really up to James," he quickly added. "For an international version of the Purge, it would be really interesting to see it happen in other countries. See exactly what would happen? Maybe there’s a worldwide Purge, who knows? But that would be kind of cool!"

What's the latest on The Purge 6?

Chatting with SYFY WIRE over Zoom in late 2021 several months after the release of The Forever Purge, DeMonaco exclusively revealed that he has a sixth Purge script ready to rock 'n roll.

"If the cinema gods want it, if the audience wants another one, I think we're ready. I think it's fun... I hate to say it's a 'fun' Purge, but it definitely returns more to what 2 and 3 were," he teased. "I say that because there's a potential that I would direct [this one] because Grillo might be coming back. But again, we don't know what the future will bring ... It's hard to say, but it is written and everybody seems to be happy with the craziness that unfolds."

Grillo elaborated on the subject back in April during an interview with ComicBook.com, where he seemingly confirmed that it will be the last one in the franchise.

"It's about Leo Barnes and it's really the swan song for the series," the actor said. "I know they've said that before, but James only directed one, two, and three. The last movie he directed was Election Year and he's only been involved as a producer going forward from there, but he wants to direct this. I'm like, before I start walking on the cane, it'd be a good idea to do it soon. But Universal and Blum haven't, uh, they just kind of have it on the back burner. It was hot, it was hot for a minute. It was hot for a minute, and then it wasn't."

Sitting down with Variety in honor of the original film's tenth anniversary this week, DeMonaco stated that The Purge 6 won't be too dissimilar from its predecessors while introducing viewers to a "new" version of the dystopian United States. "In The Forever Purge, America kind of collapsed, and it’s really kind of mapped itself according to different ideologies. The states are based on sexuality, religion and ideology. So we’ve broken apart and the state of discord is at its worst. We enter The Purge in that world."

The Purge and The Purge: Election Year are now streaming on Peacock along with both seasons of the USA Network series.