Watch 10 Free Minutes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Film Hits Digital

This week, The Super Mario Bros. Movie finally comes home. The hit animated adventure based on the beloved video game franchise hits digital platforms everywhere today, and to celebrate, Universal Pictures is giving you 10 free minutes of the movie to watch right now.

As you probably know by now, The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows two ordinary plumber brothers, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), as they accidentally get sent to a magical realm through a tube that's much more than an ordinary pipe. The clip below picks up the action pretty much immediately after the brothers are warped away from their job and separated, as Mario pops out in the Mushroom Kingdom, and Luigi emerges in the Darklands, two very different environments that represent two sides of a major conflict.

RELATED: The Super Mario Bros. Movie is First 2023 Film to Hit $1 Billion

The Mushroom Kingdom is, of course, beautiful and magical and full of energetic creatures who want to do the right thing, all led by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her intrepid ally, Toad (Keegan-Michael Key). The Darklands are... well, not that. And while Mario meets a beautiful princess, Luigi meets all manner of scary monsters.

Check out 10 minutes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived in theaters back in early April, and promptly rocketed to the top of the box office charts not just for its massive opening weekend, but for the whole year so far. The film has already spawned tons of merchandise, a hit song, and of course more than $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, which means that we'll probably be talking sequels very soon, not to mention spinoffs for characters like Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) and the many other Nintendo heroes which populate the film.

For now, though, you can just sit back and watch this installment as many times as you want. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is available to purchase on digital now.