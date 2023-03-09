Get your karts revved up, because the final 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer is here!

When it comes to saving Luigi, Mario is willing to race the extra mile.

Remember last week when we heard from co-director Aaron Horvath that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would flip the script on Princess Peach's damsel-in-distress storyline to put Luigi in that needing-to-be rescued role? Well the film's final trailer just dropped, and we can certainly see what he means.

In the clip below, the predictably green-clad plumbing brother, Luigi (Charlie Day), finds himself nervously hanging around in one of Bowser’s (Jack Black) many precarious prisons. It’s an issue.

Fortunately, Luigi has a super brother, Mario (Chris Pratt), perhaps the most heroic plumber in pop culture history, who’s not afraid to go to all ends of the Technicolored world to save his l’il bro, even if he has to do some death defying Mario Karting along the way.

Check out the The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s final trailer below:

For the first time, iconic global entertainment brands Illumination and Nintendo have teamed up to develop the long awaited new film, based on the beloved world of Nintendo’s Mario games (which also inspired much of the setting for the brand new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood).

The film finds Mario and Luigi back in Brooklyn, plumbing as usual when they’re suddenly “transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world,” per the synopsis. Alas, the brothers get separated, and Mario boldly endeavors to find Luigi. “With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.”

"The story of Mario saving the princess was too straightforward for the film," Horvath explained to Total Film. "[Luigi] takes the Princess Peach role in our story. … It's Mario's goal to save his brother from Bowser's clutches. He has to go on this epic adventure to do that.”

Also directed by Michael Jelenic (both he and Horvath are Teen Titans GO! vets), the film also features the voices of Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Crankey Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike) and, in a special appearance, Charles Martinet, who’s voiced Mario and Luigi in the games for 30-plus years.

Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part), Illumination’s Chris Meledandri, and living Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto (creator of Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, Legend of Zelda, and more) joined forces to write the animated feature.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie karts onto big screens beginning Wednesday, April 5.

