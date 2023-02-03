The Nintendo gang assembles in official poster for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

A gaggle of Nintendo video game icons collide in the official poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie (in theaters everywhere this April).

The eye-popping promotional one-sheet for the Illumination Entertainment-animated blockbuster features all of the movie's key players: Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Bowser (Jack Black), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), and Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson), and an entire army of winged Koopa Troopas. Fly, my pretties! Fly!

Fred Armisen and Sebastian Maniscalco round out the ensemble voice cast as Cranky Kong and Spike, respectively, although neither character makes an appearance on the poster, which also depicts a number of famous locales from Nintendo canon like the the serene Mushroom Kingdom, Bowser's fiery keep, and the ever-challenging Rainbow Road.

Perhaps that's not too surprising, as the most recent trailer confirmed that the movie will pay homage to the prolific history of the Super Mario franchise — from the traditional platforming, to the high-octane kart racing, all the way down to the unbridled brawling of Super Smash Bros.

Still, we find ourselves left with one question: Where the heck are Wario, Daisy, Yoshi, and Waluigi?! Well, since this adventure already looks like it's stuffed to the brim with Goomba-stomping revelry, it wouldn't come as a shock if Nintendo decided to bank a number of mystery block items for the sequel. Or maybe more of the film's surprises are still to come!

Check out the poster in all of its glory below:

Courtesy of Universal Pictures/Illumination Entertainment/Nintendo

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” Pratt said of his performance as the beloved pipe-warping plumber during an interview with Variety last summer. “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before."

Written by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film was co-directed by a pair of Teen Titans GO! alumni, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri is a producer alongside Mario's creator, Shigeru Miyamoto. Charles Martinet, longtime voice of Mario in the games, is said to be playing a mystery character here.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie warps onto the big screen Friday, April 7.

