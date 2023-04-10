Peaches! Peaches! Watch Jack Black perform Bowser's fiery 'Mario' love ballad in new music video

Who could have guessed there was a hopeless romantic lurking beneath the spiky shell of King Koopa? Jack Black adds a musical softness to Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (now playing in theaters everywhere), which paints the infamous, fire-breathing video game antagonist as a lovesick tortoise pining after Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Think of it as Tenacious B(owser), if you will.

His nefarious plan to marry the Mushroom Kingdom monarch and rule the world at her side with the help of a pilfered Power Star is made abundantly clear in a soulful love ballad appropriately-titled "Peaches." Fans are loving the track (no surprise there), with pop culture sites — like Consequence of Sound, for instance — predicting that it could end being the song of the summer. Hell, it might even win Best Original Song at next year's Oscars, according to Variety.

Knowing they had something special on their hands, Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, and Nintendo commissioned an official "Peaches" music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade founder, Cole Bennett. Jack Black stars in the 2-minute jam session, rocking a bright green suit, spiked sneakers, spiked bracelets, and a Bowser-inspired helmet as he tickles the ivories of a piano topped with a bowl of peaches and a framed picture of the princess. The video has racked up more than five million views in just three days.

Watch Jack Black's 'Peaches' Music video below:

"As we were trying to get the point across of Bowser’s feelings for Peach, it seemed more fun, funny and sweet if we had him sing a song about it," co-director Aaron Horvath states in the official production notes. "Jack Black is an incredible singer and musician, so we spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack. A couple days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away."

Adds Black: "We had a ball with it and I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing this new side of Bowser!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters everywhere. Tickets are on sale here! The film opened to a whopping $377 million worldwide this past weekend, setting new box office high scores for animation and video game-inspired cinema.

