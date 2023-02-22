There's a blue shell (and new trailer) on the way in latest poster for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Our blood pressure is already up from the poster alone!

Rainbow Road, arguably the hardest track in all of Mario Kart lore, takes center stage in the latest poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie (in theaters everywhere this April).

As we've noted several times before, the animated feature hailing from Illumination Entertainment, Nintendo, and Universal Pictures seeks to pay homage to nearly every single era of the mustachioed plumber's rich video game history — from the most iconic elements to the more obscure corners. The colorful poster reveal also came with the announcement that the film's final trailer is slated to drop during the next Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday, March 9 at 5 p.m. ET.

Feast your eyes on the poster now:

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (2023) Poster Photo: Nintendo and Universal Studios

Chris Pratt leads the ensemble voice cast as Mario, with Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy backing him up as Luigi and Princess Peach, respectively. Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) Fred Armisen (Crankey Kong), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike) co-star.

Directed by Teen Titans GO! alumni, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the long-awaited movie was penned by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru).

The film is produced by Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto (creator of the Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Legend of Zelda, Star Fox, and Pikmin franchises). Universal Pictures and Nintendo co-financed the project, which marks the first attempt to bring Mario & co. to the big screen in three decades.

“Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date," Meledandri said when the film announced its voice cast in late 2021.

"We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game," added Miyamoto.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie warps onto the big screen Friday, April 7.

