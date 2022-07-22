‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira announce Rick-Michonne miniseries at SDCC

The Walking Dead panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con closed out with a massive surprise from Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

Taking the stage in Hall H to thunderous applause, the actors announced a six-hour limited series on AMC+ that will close out the saga of Rick Grimes and Michonne. The characters exited the main show in the 9th and 10th seasons, respectively. Fans may recall that Rick was whisked away by the mysterious Civic Republic Military and not long after, Michonne set out to find her missing paramour. Set to premiere in 2023, the spinoff project will take the place of the previously-hyped Rick Grimes movie trilogy.

"I personally can't wait to get my cowboy boots back on and get the gang back together," Lincoln said.

"He has to find his woman first," added Gurira.

"Or you've gotta find me," parried Lincoln.

"That's true," conceded Gurira. "We've gotta find each other."

The series follows the characters' "epic love story," per the official synopsis. "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The new world NEEDS Rick and Michonne. pic.twitter.com/orvvTo8sHi — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

“This is a moment fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting for since Rick disappeared in the helicopter early in Season 9, and Michonne journeyed away on a quest to find him the following season,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks in a statement. “What a great surprise for the fans at this final Comic-Con for the series that launched this universe and made television history. We couldn’t be more excited for a truly epic series finale later this year and to see Andy and Danai return in a new series they helped create, one of three new series coming in 2023 that continue the stories of so many iconic and fan-favorite TWD characters.”

“Rick and Michonne are two of my favorite people and Danai and Andy are two of my favorite people,” continued Walking Dead producer and chief brand manager, Scott Gimple, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. “Working with all of them continues to be a dream come true. The three of us, along with a terrific team of TWD all stars and incredible new voices, are crafting an insane love epic worth the long, long wait."

In a statement of his own, Lincoln touched upon "the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family. I’m so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe.”

“Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious," Gurira concluded. "I can’t wait to pick up the katana again.”

The two co-stars will executive produce the miniseries. Before they reunite, however, the main show has to finally stop walking; The Walking Dead will begin to air its final episodes on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The network's anthology spinoff — Tales of the Walking Dead — premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

