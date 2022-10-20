'The Walking Dead': Carol's number may finally be up in exclusive clip from final season

Has Carol finally met the dark room full of walkers she can't beat in this week's The Walking Dead ?

Eleven years and 11 seasons of The Walking Dead and walkers are still the worst.

Epic long-term survivor Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is certainly feeling that in this Sunday's new episode, "What's Been Lost," which has her squaring off against a room full of those ever ambling threats. In the aftermath of last week's very much ruined Founder's Day celebration in the Commonwealth, everyone is just trying to get out alive. Carol is stuck with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), the deputy governor and director of operations to the Commonwealth, and their situation isn't looking so good.

In SYFY WIRE's exclusive scene below from "What's Been Lost," Carol and Lance look to be in some mortal danger.

RELATED: 'The Walking Dead' showrunner on how Sunday’s big death could have gone differently

With just five more episodes left in The Walking Dead series, the fate of Carol might not be what fans were expecting, even as recently as of last April. Because that was when Melissa McBride announced she would be leaving the planned The Walking Dead spin-off series following Carol and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) because it will be shooting in Europe. A long-time resident of Georgia, the actress wasn't up for that relocation for work, so that leaves the character in a far more vulnerable posting heading into the series endgame.

The least we can hope is that she doesn't go out fighting to save Lance, but crazier ends have happened in this series over 177 hours of storytelling. Fingers-crossed for Carol this Sunday, Oct. 23, when the episode debuts on AMC at 9 p.m. ET.

If you're looking to get more zombies, head over to Peacock and check out the movie that kickstarted the entire genre: George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead. Or check out the SYFY original series, Day of the Dead.