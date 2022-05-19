Check out the first groovy (and spooky) trailer for The CW's 'Supernatural' prequel spinoff series 'The Winchesters'

Supernatural fans, rejoice! The CW has provided us with the first trailer for the upcoming spinoff project about the youthful and demon-hunting exploits of John and Mary Winchester in the 1970s — a groovy decade known for bell-bottoms, long hairstyles, and disco.

Scheduled to air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. this fall, the show (aptly-titled The Winchesters) will be narrated by Dean Winchester himself, Jensen Ackles, who serves as an executive producer alongside his wife, Daneel Harris. The actor makes an appearance in the trailer, informing the audience that he wants to "uncover the truth" about his parents. "Was it the hunt for evil that drew them together...or was it something more?" he asks.

We then flash back to 1972 when John (Drake Rodger), fresh off his time fighting in Vietnam, returns home, longing for a purpose. Not long after, he meets Mary (Meg Donnelly), who introduces him to the secret world of paranormal threats. They begin to fall in love as they set off on an epic journey to dispatch evil and find out what happened to their missing fathers. Nida Khurshid (Station 19) and TV newcomer Jojo Fleites co-star as a pair of demon hunters — the latter of whom, Carlos, is a big fan of period appropriate rock stars like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison.

“We were sitting around when COVID hit, going, ‘You know what would be cool? If we went back in time and we actually saw the story of mom and dad and how they met — but do it in a way that skews the narrative so that we hit those waypoints that we established on Supernatural, but get you from A to B, B to C, C to D in a way that is really unexpected,’" Ackles explained to Variety. "And then we found a way to continue that story in a way that might be surprising, but always keeping in our back pocket getting us back to the mythology that is established, which is not an easy task. It’s not an easy map to draw, but we’re doing our best."

Longtime Supernatural writer and producer Robbie Thompson occupies the role of showrunner/executive producer.

Check out the trailer and a pair of first look images below:

(L-R): Drake Rodger as John, Meg Donnelly as Mary, Nida Khurshid as Latika and Jojo Fleites as Carlos in The Winchesters Photo: Matt Miller/The CW

(L-R): Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary in The Winchesters Photo: Matt Miller/The CW

Eric Kripke, who originally created the IP, signed off on the prequel "both legally and as a friend," Ackles said. “We had to get him to sign off because he created the characters, but I will say that he was very happy to. He trusted me and trusts these characters with the stewardship that I would have.”

He and Kripke recently reunited for Season 3 of The Boys (coming to Prime Video June 3), where Ackles plays the role of Soldier Boy.

Supernatural officially came to an end in late 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes. For more information on The CW's upcoming lineup — which also includes Gotham Knights, Season 3 of Stargirl, and the final season of Riverdale — click here.

