Michelle Yeoh is a badass elven warrior in trailer for 'The Witcher' prequel 'Blood Origin'

Calling all Everything Everywhere All at Once fans! Want to peek into a reality where Michelle Yeoh is a badass elven warrior? Netflix has you covered with the latest teaser trailer for its upcoming prequel to The Witcher — subtitled Blood Origin. The streaming giant also confirmed a premiere date of Christmas Day.

Set 1,200 years before the events of the main series, the four-part special event "tells a story lost to time — one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them," reads the official synopsis. "Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

Created, showrun, and executive produced by Declan de Barra, Blood Origin features an ensemble cast made up of Michelle Yeoh (Scían), Minnie Driver (Seanchaí), Laurence O’Fuarain (Fjall), Sophia Brown (Éile), Mirren Mack (Merwyn), Lenny Henry (Balor), Jacob Collins Levy (Eredin), Lizzie Annis (Zacaré), Huw Novelli (Callan “Brother Death”), Francesca Mills (Meldof), Amy Murray (Fenrik), Nathaniel Curtis (Brían), Zach Wyatt (Syndril), Dylan Moran (Uthrok One-Nut), and Joey Batey (Jaskier).

Watch the trailer now:

"This whole time in [Andrzej Sapkowski's] books, he reinterprets folktales and history," de Barra, who was a member of The Witcher writers' room for Season 1, explained last November. "And when you look at our own history, societies that had been at their height, like the Roman Empire or the Mayan Empire, would be right before the fall and then we're in dark ages again. That fascinated me to wonder what that [elven] world could have been and what society would have been like. That's what we're going to explore here."

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich also serves as an executive producer alongside Matt O’Toole, Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko (Platige Films), and Jason Brown and Sean Daniel (Hivemind Content).

It's been a busy few weeks for The Witcher franchise, which was recently picked up for a fourth season. Given his packed slate of film commitments (including a return as Superman), Henry Cavill decided to step away from the show, whose third season is slated to premiere next summer. Liam Hemsworth has been recast as Geralt of Rivia for Season 4.

Directed by Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson, The Witcher: Blood Origin rides onto Netflix Sunday, Dec. 25. In the meantime, check out some snazzy character posters below...

THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN Photo: Netflix

THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN Photo: Netflix

THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN Photo: Netflix

The first two seasons of The Witcher are now streaming on Netflix along with the Nightmare of the Wolf animated movie. The latter focuses on the early days of Geralt's mentor, Vesemir.

Looking for more fantasy? Stream the Harry Potter saga right now on Peacock.