'The Witcher' boss promises 'heroic sendoff' for Henry Cavill's Geralt in Season 3 of Netflix series

Henry Cavill's tenure as Geralt of Rivia will officially come to an end next summer with the third season of The Witcher on Netflix.

Of course, the story won't end there, as Liam Hemsworth (known for playing Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise) is all set to take over the monster-hunting reigns in the upcoming Season 4. But before Cavill bows out of The Continent, he'll get quite the "heroic sendoff," showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich promised during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

"Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that," the series boss explained. "Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in Season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement."

EW also confirmed that Cavill's fluctuating Superman status at Warner Bros. Discovery would not affect the streamer from moving ahead on recasting. Despite a brief cameo in Black Adam teasing Cavill's return to the DC Universe, the new studio co-chiefs — James Gunn and Peter Safran — have decided to go in a different direction with the Man of Steel. While Netflix won't allow Cavill to reclaim the role of Geralt from Hemsworth, there is always the possibility of the actor tackling a different character in the fantasy franchise, although the core creative team hasn't "even thought about that at this point," Hissrich added.

Season 3 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix this summer and will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's fourth novel: 2013's Time of Contempt.

"What is so interesting is that Season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books," Hissrich continued. "Obviously, we can't do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

Right now, it's unclear when production on the fourth installment will begin. The first two seasons are now streaming on Netflix along with the anime-inspired feature, Nightmare of the Wolf. A live-action prequel — subtitled Blood Origin — premieres Christmas Day.

