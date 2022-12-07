'The Witcher' showrunner asks fans 'please come back' to fantasy hit, despite Henry Cavill's looming exit

No amount of magic can undo Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after Season 3. Even the showrunner gets that.

No amount of magic can undo the bummer of Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after the upcoming third season. Even the showrunner of the hit Netflix fantasy series gets that, but she's pleading with fans to hang around for what's to come — no matter how mad they may be about it.

The British actor announced back in October that his time as Geralt of Rivia will end with Season 3, and that Liam Hemsworth would take over the role in a fourth season. Fans freaked, with some speculating that Cavill was unhappy with the show straying from storylines in Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series, which the series is based on.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich is now in a bit of damage-control mode, telling TechRadar recently that she gets it, but would really like fans to hang on, especially for the sake of the other actors and crew who work on the show, along with those taking part in The Witcher: Blood Origin, the spinoff miniseries premiering on Christmas.

"It's a big deal for us, too," Hissrich said of Cavill's departure. "And that's the thing — there's a lot of talk and rumors about and we fully understand why fans are going there.

"What I will say is please come back for The Witcher Season 3 so that we can continue to do this," she added to TechRadar. "Obviously, that [Cavill's departure] is huge news. But what I don't want to do is — this has to stay about Blood Origin, Declan [de Barra, Blood Origin's showrunner], the cast, and the crew. This is their time in the spotlight."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic & Netflix

And let's face it, Hemsworth is no slouch. Cavill, in his October Instagram post announcing his departure, praised the Australian actor best known for his roles in Independence Day: Resurgence and The Hunger Games films.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill wrote at the time. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.



"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," he added.

Hemsworth threw the praise right back in his own statement. “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he said at the time. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character."

Catch The Witcher Season 3 when it returns next summer to Netflix.

