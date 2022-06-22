The first teaser for 'They/Them' takes you to a different kind of killer camp

Last month, Peacock revealed a first look at They/Them (pronounced "They Slash Them"), the directorial debut from Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan (Gladiator), and the film promptly became one of the year's most-anticipated releases for horror fans. With a great concept, a great cast, and a witty title, They/Them seemed primed to be one of the must-see genre movies of the summer.

Now, the first teaser trailer is here to drive that point home just a little more. In case you missed it last month, They/Them unfolds at Whistler Camp, a conversion therapy facility run by camp director Owen (Kevin Bacon), his therapist wife Cora (Carrie Preston), and newly arrived camp medic Molly (Anna Chlumsky). This particular year, Whistler is playing home to several LGBTQ+ young people who all have their own reasons for attending. There's Jordan (Theo Germaine), who's made a deal with their parents to emancipate if the camp's system doesn't work out. There's Alexandra (Quei Tann), who'll be kicked out of her parents' house if she just doesn't go to Whistler. There's Toby (Austin Crute), who's getting a trip to New York if he can survive a week at the camp, and so on.

Check out the trailer below:

But "survive" might be the operative word there, because the campers won't just have to survive Whistler's approach to conversion therapy; they'll also have to survive a masked maniac with an axe who starts picking them off one by one.

While the first teaser trailer for the film doesn't give all that much away in terms of plot, it does play up the menace of the camp from the first moment everyone arrives. We see the campers doing their best to make the most of a bad situation. We see Owen watching his new charges with disapproval. We see a variety of weapons from around the camp, from sledgehammers to kitchen knives. And perhaps most importantly, we get the vibe that the killer could be just about anyone. Check out the teaser above, and see what you think.

With an all-star cast, a killer concept, and a filmmaker who's hoping to bring more LGBTQ+ representation to horror while still delivering on the slasher movie goods, They/Them has all the makings of a scary good time for a summer weekend.

The film hits Peacock Aug. 5.